Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.