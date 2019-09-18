Officers are investigating after police said a victim was attacked and robbed at a popular bar early Wednesday morning in Huntsville.
Officers were called to the Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club parking lot, located in the 1500 block of 11th Street around 2:15 a.m., when a victim reported being assaulted and robbed. Police said that the victim was attacked while exiting the bathroom by a group of three to four women who were upset that the victim had spoken to one’s boyfriend.
During the assault, police say the suspects stole the victim’s iPhone with a wallet case, containing a credit card, her identification and cash. The victim sustained minor injuries.
“We are investigating the case and processing video,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope the evidence will lead us to the suspects and we can make the proper arrests.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
