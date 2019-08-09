A dispute among roommates turned physical when police say three suspects assaulted a victim and damaged property Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were called to investigate after a woman reported being assaulted at the Midtown Apartments in the 2800 block of Lake Road around 1:30 p.m. When arriving on the scene, police say there was damage to drywall, a tv torn from its mount and property damaged.
Officers say the victim was moving from her apartment when a former roommate and her friends became enraged and a fight broke out. The victim told officers she was struck in the face and the suspect left before officers arrived.
“We know the identity of one suspect, but not the other two,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are working on the investigation and when we complete, the suspect will likely face assault and criminal mischief charges.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
