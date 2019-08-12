Police are on the lookout for a stolen vehicle that was taken from a mobile home park Saturday in Huntsville.
Officers were dispatched to the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park, located in the 500 block of Nan Street at approximately 9 a.m., after a resident reported her vehicle stolen. Police say the woman arrived home at 1:30 a.m. and her 2003 Dodge pickup was missing when she woke up. The woman informed police that her window was cracked.
“We do not have a lot to go on in this case, but we are following leads,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We will enter the vehicle as stolen and hopefully find the suspect.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
