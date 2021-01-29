Police say that a Huntsville woman acted in self defense when she stabbed a man at a local apartment early Friday morning.
According to reports from the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing that occured at the 1879 Apartments in the 5000 block of Sam Houston Avenue. Police say that the victim — identified as Demontrey Dickey, 25, of Houston — was in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. The argument got heated, with the victim pushing his girlfriend. Reports state that the dispute prompted the female roommate to grab a knife out of the kitchen and stab him in the abdomen.
Dickey was taken to the hospital with internal bleeding and has since been released.Police spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes says that he will likely be charged with a misdemeanor for family violence. The female suspect is not expected to face any charges.
Man breaks into area restaurant
Huntsville police are closing in on a suspect that they say broke into 1836 Steakhouse in Huntsville.
According to reports, officers were dispatched to the restaurant on 11th Street just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning when staff noticed items in disarray and a bag of soil in the middle of the eatery. Police say that they checked security footage and noticed a white male suspect enter the building at approximately 3:30 a.m. The suspect went through several areas of the restaurant and eventually stole several bottles of alcohol.
Police spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes says that detectives have identified the suspect and are expected to make an arrest soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.