A traffic violation led police to over a pound of marijuana Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Huntsville police officer Taylor Wilkens was patrolling traffic in the 800 block of Interstate 45 North around 6 p.m., when she noticed a man driving in the left lane for miles, despite it being designated for passing only. Wilkens pulled over the driver – identified as Pedro Ovalles Jr., 41, of Mesquite – and while approaching the vehicle, detected the odor of marijuana.
Wilkens could see a pipe with a small amount of marijuana in the cupholder, but Ovalles informed her that is all he had. She then asked to search the vehicle and Ovalles admitted that he had over a pound of marijuana in his backpack, valued between $3,000-$5,000.
“This was a very large haul of marijuana,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Officer Wilkens did a great job following her instincts and got a good amount of drugs off the street.”
Ovalles was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
