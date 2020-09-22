Huntsville police are asking the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in a commercial burglary from early Monday morning.
The break-in occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the Huntsville Truck and Tractor location at 2124 Hwy. 30 E. Police say that it appears the two suspects entered the gated yard of the business and attempted to remove a pair of utility vehicles, valued at a combined $25,000.
According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes the suspects were caught on camera trying to ram the fence with the vehicles to escape. Barnes noted that one vehicle flipped trying to get through the fence.
No items were taken from the business, but the vehicles suffered damage. Police were unable to release a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information on the commercial burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.