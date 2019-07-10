Police searching for suspect in local theft

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly stole a gift card from a local store.
Authorities say a woman entered the Huntsville Walgreens, in the 1500 block of 11th Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday and stole a $500 Walgreens gift card. The woman was seen taking the item on security camera, but left before she could be confronted.
“We are processing the scene and looking for more information,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We encourage the public to contact us if anyone can identify her.”
If you recognize the suspect, contact HPD detective Everett Harrell at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.