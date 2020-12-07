Huntsville police are on the hunt for a man they say used fake money — made for movie production — to purchase a Playstation 5 in an armed robbery over the weekend.
Authorities say that they responded to the scene of a gas station in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Avenue on Dec. 4, where they say the incident occurred. The victim said that he had agreed to sell the gaming device to a person he knew from high school. However, when they exchanged money it was marked as “fake” and “for motion picture use only.”
Police say that the victim questioned the currency when he was threatened with a handgun. The suspects fled in a Ford Mustang.
“The victim knew the suspect, so this should be an easy case,” said Lt. Jim Barnes with the Huntsville Police Department. “This is the second occurrence we’ve had like this, so I would caution anyone selling a video game console during the holidays.
Barnes noted that the Huntsville Police Department has a Safe Exchange Zone in front of the police department, which allows for a safe transfer of goods.
No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.
