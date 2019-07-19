A local couple was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital early Friday morning following a fight inside Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club.
Authorities say the couple were involved in a verbal altercation at Shenanigans around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning when the woman was allegedly pushed. Police say the woman’s husband came to her defense when a group of 6-8 men became involved and began to trample, kick and punch the couple.
The couple were taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, where the woman was treated for facial and head injuries.
“We currently have no leads on this attack, but we are investigating,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We hope to find the individuals and get them in custody.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
