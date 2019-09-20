Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 19 – Day Shift
103 Medical Park Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.
916 Ave. J – Burglary of a habitation.
Sept. 19 – Night Shift
249 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 19
26 Lakeview Dr. – Domestic.
2435 FM 980 (Riverside) – Harassment.
3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Disturbance.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
43 Cyntolyn Ln. – Criminal trespass.
2702 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
228 Dogwood Ln. – Domestic.
1901 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
1548 11th St. – Fight in progress.
500 1st St. – DWI.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 19
Latoya Cook – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.
Dora Castro – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Jaylon Sherwood – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
DeAndre Colbert – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Sept. 20
Mathew Young – (2 counts) public intoxication, failure to appear.
Bristow Davis – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Justin Opry – Public intoxication by a minor.
Jose Alfredo-Perez – DWI, open container.
Deion Williams – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
James Gambrell – DWI.
Brittany Greggs – Terroristic threat against a public servant (Trinity County), disorderly conduct (fighting).
Colby Matula – Public intoxication.
Wendi Allen – Child under eight not restrained by a seatbelt, disorderly conduct (fighting).
Herbert Brown – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.