Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 19 – Day Shift

103 Medical Park Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.

916 Ave. J – Burglary of a habitation.

Sept. 19 – Night Shift

249 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 19

26 Lakeview Dr. – Domestic.

2435 FM 980 (Riverside) – Harassment.

3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Disturbance.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

43 Cyntolyn Ln. – Criminal trespass.

2702 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

228 Dogwood Ln. – Domestic.

1901 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

1548 11th St. – Fight in progress.

500 1st St. – DWI.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 19

Latoya Cook – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.

Dora Castro – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Jaylon Sherwood – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DeAndre Colbert – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Sept. 20

Mathew Young – (2 counts) public intoxication, failure to appear.

Bristow Davis – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Justin Opry – Public intoxication by a minor.

Jose Alfredo-Perez – DWI, open container.

Deion Williams – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

James Gambrell – DWI.

Brittany Greggs – Terroristic threat against a public servant (Trinity County), disorderly conduct (fighting).

Colby Matula – Public intoxication.

Wendi Allen – Child under eight not restrained by a seatbelt, disorderly conduct (fighting).

Herbert Brown – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

