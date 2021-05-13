Police in Huntsville responded to a stabbing at the Huntsville Housing Authority’s housing projects Wednesday afternoon.
At 8:30 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department say they received reports of an argument between neighbors that escalated into violence on Mary Estill Avenue.
When they arrived they found a pregnant woman with stab wounds on her face and stomach. Police believe that the victim was cut with scissors. They noted that while the wounds were serious, they were not life-threatening for the victim or her child.
No arrests have been made, with the incident still under investigation.
