Police: Man attacks wife with a knife

A Huntsville man is behind bars after police say he attacked his wife with a knife.
Authorities say the victim arrived at her home, located in the 700 block of Ave. G around 3 a.m. and encountered her intoxicated husband. The altercation was initially verbal, but police say the suspect – identified as Henry Tubbs, 57, of Huntsville – then grabbed a knife.
Officers say Tubbs charged the victim, but was hit in the head with a lamp and she was able to call the police. The victim had a small defensive cut from the knife. Tubbs was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital with head injuries. Before being taken into police custody.
Tubbs was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $50,000 in bond.
