Kyon, the Huntsville Police K-9 alerted authorities to nine grams of THC oil and several pills of Oxycodone after a suspect refused a search Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45.
Police were on patrol in the northbound lanes in the 600 block of Interstate 45 around 3 p.m., when they pulled over a vehicle with missing tail lights passed. While approaching the vehicle, officers detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as James Warren III, 29, of Bay City – to consent to a search, but he refused.
Authorities then decided to use Kyon to alert on drugs. Police recovered the drugs and a black Taurus 9 millimeter handgun.
“This was great work by our officers and Kyon,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This could have been much more dangerous, but I am glad everyone is okay.”
Warren was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $21,000 in bonds, but has been bailed out.
