Kyon, the K-9 drug dog for the Huntsville Police Department, has made another bust.
HPD officer Taylor Wilkins was on patrol in the southbound lanes of Interstate 45 around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, when a Hyundai sedan was spotted with a broken taillight. Wilkins pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver – identified as Raymond Shields, 33, of Grand Prairie – to consent to a search.
Police say while speaking to Shields, Kyon alerted Wilkins to the presence of drugs. While searching the vehicle, Wilkins found a pill bottle with a gram of methamphetamine and a second gram of meth in a plastic bag.
“This was great work by officer Wilkins and Kyon to find the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is always good to get drugs off the street.”
Shields was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, in addition to a parole violation and a warrant for theft of a firearm out of Dallas County. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $22,500 in bonds.
