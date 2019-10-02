Officers got involved after a Huntsville resident said that someone broke into their home and raided the fridge.
Police were called to the Vineyards Apartments, located in the 200 block of El Toro Road around 7 p.m., when a resident reported dishes and food stolen from their home. Officers say between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the home and stole several plates and dishes, before stealing food from the pantry, freezer and refrigerator.
“This is a very bizarre incident but we have taken fingerprints which will hopefully lead to the suspect,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is important to remember to lock your doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.