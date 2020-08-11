Police are on the look for a commercial burglary suspect, who they say broke into a Huntsville boutique Monday.
According to Huntsville Police Department Lt. Curt Landrum, an unknown suspect broke into Farm Gypsies in the 1300 block of University Avenue. The suspects are believed to have entered through the back door of the business and rummaged around through the store. Police say that an i-phone, i-pad and approximately $30 in cash was stolen from the location, but no merchandise was taken.
Police did not release descriptions of the possible suspects. The scene remains under investigation.
