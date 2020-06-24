Huntsville police are investigating a burglary at the local Burger King on Interstate 45 early Tuesday morning.
Police say that the suspect kicked in the front window to the fast food restaurant, and also shattered a secondary entrance door to gain entry. The restaurant’s safe was damaged during the burglary, but nothing appears to have been stolen.
“CID responded and processed the scene. We have a possible suspect in mind with information we obtained from management,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “There is a lot of suspicion around the case, so we are hopeful that the suspicion will lead to an arrest.”
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.