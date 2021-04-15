Huntsville Police are looking for suspects — and any information — after a home invasion Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the Haven at M apartment complex, located in the 2500 block of Avenue M in Huntsville at 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening. A man told police that four masked men met him at his door and forced their way into his apartment at gunpoint. He was hurt after being pistol whipped, but didn’t need hospitalization, police say.
Once inside, officers say that the suspects were able to steal a Playstation 5 and multiple other smaller-valued items.
However, officers said in their report that the victim wasn’t cooperative when police arrived.
“The incident has signs of a drug connection,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Our officers were able to find signs of drug sales in the apartment. We don’t think it was randomly picked.”
Investigators are now asking anyone who might have seen something, or who might have video surveillance in the area, to contact them with any information. You can call HPD 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494 with any tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.