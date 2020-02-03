A local man is behind bars after an officer interrupted a potential drug deal Saturday in Huntsville.
Officer Lucas Cowell was on patrol in the 100 block of Brunch Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, when he noticed two vehicles parked on the side of the road, with what he thought was a potential drug deal. When Cowell approached, one vehicle took off, but he was able to make contact with the other driver – identified as Earnest Cooper, 30, of Huntsville.
When approaching the vehicle, Cowell said that he detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search. During the search, two bags of marijuana and a scale were found. While on the way to the Walker County Jail, Cowell said that he noticed Cooper attempting to destroy evidence, which was identified as one gram of ecstasy.
“This was great work by officer Cowell to thwart a drug deal and be alert to notice the potential destruction of evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is always good to get drugs off the street.”
Cooper was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $31,000 in bonds, but has since been bailed out.
