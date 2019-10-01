A routine traffic stop took a turn for the worst Monday afternoon when a local officer discovered nearly two grams of cocaine on the driver.
HPD Officer Taylor Wilkins was on patrol in the 600 block of Interstate 45 around 4 p.m. Monday, when he noticed a 2011 Honda Civic with expired registration and performed a routine traffic stop. When approaching the vehicle, police say they could detect the odor of marijuana and asked the suspect – identified as Jorge Alfaro, 32, of Irving – to exit the vehicle.
Alfaro allowed officers to search the vehicle, where nothing was found, but when patting him down, police say they found a small bag containing approximately two grams of cocaine and placed him under arrest.
“This was heads up police work by Officer Wilkins to see the vehicle and conduct a stop,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am glad we were able to make the arrest and get this dangerous drug off of the street.”
Alfaro was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $4,000 in bond.
