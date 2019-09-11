An early morning foot patrol near Sam Houston State led police to the arrest of a man wanted out of Missouri.
Officers were on patrol near the Cedarwood Apartments, located at 2201 Bobby K. Marks around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday when the came across a suspicious person. The man – identified as Timothy Mackenzie, 26, of Huntsville – spoke to officers and provided his identification when asked.
Police say that when they ran his identification, warrants from Missouri for burglary of a residence, burglary of a building and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon came up. Mackenzie was taken into custody without incident.
“This was great work by our officers,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “They did a good job following their instincts and making a safe arrest.”
Mackenzie was taken to the Walker County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.
