A tip to police led to the arrest of seven local residents who were allegedly using crack-cocaine early Sunday morning in Huntsville.
Authorities received a tip about a party at a known drug house, located in the 1300 block of Avenue E around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers were given permission to enter the home where they immediately noticed two crack rocks and crack residue on the table, leading to the arrest of two Huntsville residents – James Willis, 72 and Jordan Williams, 24.
During a search of the home, police say several visitors in the home attempted to hide drug paraphernalia, including brillo pads and crack pipes. Five Huntsville residents were subsequently charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – David Holloman, 52, Ella Reece, 59, Annice Mozee, 61, Yolanda Parker, 50 and Charles McGary, 56. All five were released later that day on personal recognisance bonds.
“I would like to thank the public for notifying us about the incident, leading to the arrests,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I hope the arrestees are able to get the help they need.”
Willis and Williams were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both are being held in the Walker County Jail on $20,000 bonds.
