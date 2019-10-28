Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 25 – Day Shift

Montgomery Rd./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3100 Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

19th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1610 Ave. O – Domestic.

700 Hickory Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

1930 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 25 – Night Shift

2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

118 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Criminal mischief.

IH 45 S./Lake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

400 Block Gospel Hill – Minor vehicle wreck.

Oct. 26 – Day Shift

1918 Ave. N – Runaway.

1300 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

IH 45 S./Augusta Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

9 Vicki Dr. – Arson.

Oct. 26 – Night Shift

1700 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

1024 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

Oct. 27 – Day Shift

203 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 27 – Night Shift

2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2615 El Toro Dr. – Assault.

3003 Sam Houston Ave. – Aggravated robbery.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

902 11th St. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 25

3198 IH 45 N. – Vehicle fire.

4 S. Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

55 Roy Webb Rd. – Criminal trespass in progress.

50 Harold Cir. – Animal complaint.

113 El Toro Rd. – Residential fire.

7 Lake Falls Ln. – Criminal mischief.

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 247/FM 2989 – Domestic.

SH 75 N./Camp Coyote Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

108 Julia Justice Rd. – Suspicious person.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Oct. 26

Yolanda St./Brazil Blvd. – Disturbance.

800 SH 150 E. – Suspicious vehicle.

1900 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

74 Allen Dr. – Public intoxication.

Bowden Rd./Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Criminal trespass.

188 Morris Ln. – Domestic.

17 Wood Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.

5 Louis Grant – Stolen vehicle.

SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.

Oct. 27

61 Jackson Rd. – Suspicious person.

136 FM 2693 – Public intoxication.

82 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Loud noise.

2272 US 190 – Unruly person on scene.

74 Ranch Rd. – Loud noise.

Charlotte St./Randall St. – Shots heard.

161 Duerer Rd. – Animal bite.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.

12 Dove St. – Animal bite.

38 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

3003 Sam Houston Ave. – Aggravated robbery.

US 190/East Fork Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 1374/IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 25

Brandi Wood – Burglary of a building.

Osvaldo Galindo Guerrero – (3rd or more) DWI.

Deann Martin – (3rd or more) DWI.

Dhi Frazier – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jermiah Maxey – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.

Oct. 26

Sean Nobles – Public intoxication.

Leif Gonzalez – Assault of a public servant (Trinity County), assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Nathan Snider – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Oct. 27

Jeremy Vansyckle – Public intoxication.

Jacqueline Figueroa – Public intoxication.

