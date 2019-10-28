Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 25 – Day Shift
Montgomery Rd./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3100 Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
19th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1610 Ave. O – Domestic.
700 Hickory Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
1930 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 25 – Night Shift
2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
118 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Criminal mischief.
IH 45 S./Lake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
400 Block Gospel Hill – Minor vehicle wreck.
Oct. 26 – Day Shift
1918 Ave. N – Runaway.
1300 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
IH 45 S./Augusta Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
9 Vicki Dr. – Arson.
Oct. 26 – Night Shift
1700 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
1024 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
Oct. 27 – Day Shift
203 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 27 – Night Shift
2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2615 El Toro Dr. – Assault.
3003 Sam Houston Ave. – Aggravated robbery.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
902 11th St. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 25
3198 IH 45 N. – Vehicle fire.
4 S. Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
55 Roy Webb Rd. – Criminal trespass in progress.
50 Harold Cir. – Animal complaint.
113 El Toro Rd. – Residential fire.
7 Lake Falls Ln. – Criminal mischief.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 247/FM 2989 – Domestic.
SH 75 N./Camp Coyote Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
108 Julia Justice Rd. – Suspicious person.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Oct. 26
Yolanda St./Brazil Blvd. – Disturbance.
800 SH 150 E. – Suspicious vehicle.
1900 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
74 Allen Dr. – Public intoxication.
Bowden Rd./Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Criminal trespass.
188 Morris Ln. – Domestic.
17 Wood Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.
5 Louis Grant – Stolen vehicle.
SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.
Oct. 27
61 Jackson Rd. – Suspicious person.
136 FM 2693 – Public intoxication.
82 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Loud noise.
2272 US 190 – Unruly person on scene.
74 Ranch Rd. – Loud noise.
Charlotte St./Randall St. – Shots heard.
161 Duerer Rd. – Animal bite.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.
12 Dove St. – Animal bite.
38 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
3003 Sam Houston Ave. – Aggravated robbery.
US 190/East Fork Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 1374/IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 25
Brandi Wood – Burglary of a building.
Osvaldo Galindo Guerrero – (3rd or more) DWI.
Deann Martin – (3rd or more) DWI.
Dhi Frazier – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jermiah Maxey – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.
Oct. 26
Sean Nobles – Public intoxication.
Leif Gonzalez – Assault of a public servant (Trinity County), assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Nathan Snider – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Oct. 27
Jeremy Vansyckle – Public intoxication.
Jacqueline Figueroa – Public intoxication.
