Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 18 – Day Shift

906 Ave. I – Domestic.

2530 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

3010 SH 30 W. – Theft.

Sycamore Ave./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 18 – Night Shift

106 Ave. N – Domestic.

100 Brunch Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

400 Brunch Ave. – Aggravated assault.

124 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.

1498 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Domestic.

90 Gospel Hill – Aggravated assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 18

Gourd Creek Dr./FM 1375 E. – Civil dispute.

2938 SH 19 – Terroristic threat.

132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal trespass.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

1202 US 190 – Civil dispute.

31 Obaya Ln. – Animal complaint.

9372 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 18

Anthony Bryant – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Laquinta Pegues – Possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Travis County).

Shacon Jones – DWI with a child.

Emily Hoot – (3 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, parking in a fire lane, passenger unsecured by seatbelt, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g).

James Sheridan – DWI.

Donte Houston – (2 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Nov. 19

Jermie Mason – Public intoxication.

Braydon Marcotte – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), DWI.

Jeffrey Hansen – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

