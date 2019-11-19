Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 18 – Day Shift
906 Ave. I – Domestic.
2530 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
3010 SH 30 W. – Theft.
Sycamore Ave./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 18 – Night Shift
106 Ave. N – Domestic.
100 Brunch Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
400 Brunch Ave. – Aggravated assault.
124 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.
1498 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Domestic.
90 Gospel Hill – Aggravated assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 18
Gourd Creek Dr./FM 1375 E. – Civil dispute.
2938 SH 19 – Terroristic threat.
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal trespass.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
1202 US 190 – Civil dispute.
31 Obaya Ln. – Animal complaint.
9372 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 18
Anthony Bryant – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Laquinta Pegues – Possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Travis County).
Shacon Jones – DWI with a child.
Emily Hoot – (3 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, parking in a fire lane, passenger unsecured by seatbelt, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g).
James Sheridan – DWI.
Donte Houston – (2 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Nov. 19
Jermie Mason – Public intoxication.
Braydon Marcotte – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), DWI.
Jeffrey Hansen – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
