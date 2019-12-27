Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 26 – Day Shift

2213 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Burglary.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief.

Dec. 26 – Night Shift

1400 Sycamore Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

1020 MLK Dr. – Assault.

1500 block 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 23

11 Walnut Cove – Animal complaint.

Nita Dr./Lee Dr. – Shots heard.

25 Deer Track Park Ln. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

2235 US 190 – Civil dispute.

89 High Oak – Animal abuse.

9 Riverside Ln. – Criminal mischief.

9267 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.

268 Plantation Rd. – Harassment.

896 Walker Loop – Harassment.

400 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

48 Oak Hill Dr. – Domestic.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

Dec. 24

25 Deer Track Park Ln. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

83 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal complaint.

87 Sunrise Loop – Civil dispute.

IH 45 N./Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious person.

Tall Timbers/Fishermans Trail – Suspicious vehicle.

2300 SH 19 – Failure to stop and give information.

3 Morris Ln. – Criminal trespass.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Public intoxication.

US 190/Kalyn Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

1765 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.

3 Ellen Ln. – Loud noise.

639 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

54 Victoria Way – Loud noise.

Dec. 25

16 Woodland Hills Dr. – Shots heard.

26 Whippoorwill Dr. – Loud noise.

1400 Old Phelps Rd. – Criminal trespass.

Ross McBride Ln./Didlake Rd. – Loud noise.

128 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Terroristic threat.

5 Gardner Rd. – Person with a weapon.

1765 SH 75 N. – Assault.

48 Oak Hill Dr. – Terroristic threat.

200 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.

1657 SH 75 N. – Suspicious person.

3 Star St. (Riverside) – Residential fire.

27 Calvary Rd. – Criminal mischief.

290 FM 1791 – Criminal mischief.

Dec. 26

40 Hardy Gin Rd. – Harassment.

1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.

1000 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

92 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Animal abuse.

355 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Shots heard.

1001 FM 247 – Shots heard.

FM 405/Johnson St. – Suspicious vehicle.

2401 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

Pine Knot Square/Oak Hill Dr. – Loud noise.

Highland Dr./Ripple Creek Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

2901 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 23

Michael Schmitt – Theft.

Chase Arlaus – Burglary of a habitation.

Andrew Martinez – Murder (Hold over).

Scott Jones – Aggravated assault.

Lucas Liggatt – Failure to identify fugitive, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Gemierick Garrison – (2 counts) evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Parole and Pardon Board violation, aggravated assault against a public servant, abandoning child in eminent danger.

Lea Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), driving with an invalid license.

Martin Saldivar – (3rd or more) DWI.

Angela Derry – Theft by check.

Jerry Gustavaus – Deadly conduct (discharge by a firearm).

Jazmon Bryant – Public intoxication.

Dec. 24

Patricia Schelnick – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.

Isaac Reyes – Failure to appear, public intoxication, misdemeanor assault, family violence.

Kathryne Caulfield – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Dec. 25

Brian Countryman – Public intoxication.

Stephanie Elledge – (2 counts) aggravated assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ray Brent Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsay Wood – DWI (Dallas County).

Dec. 26

Gary Walker Jr. – Public intoxication.

Jose Godinez-Flores – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Isiah Scott Jr. – Misdemeanor assault.

Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.

Ryon Speaks – Failure to stop and render aid, failure to control speed.

Dec. 27

Jeramie Garrett – (2nd) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=400g).

Dawson Kier – Public intoxication.

Dyllon Smith – Public intoxication.

Colbe Harcrow – Public intoxication.

Terry Harris – DWI.

