Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 26 – Day Shift
2213 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Burglary.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief.
Dec. 26 – Night Shift
1400 Sycamore Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
1020 MLK Dr. – Assault.
1500 block 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 23
11 Walnut Cove – Animal complaint.
Nita Dr./Lee Dr. – Shots heard.
25 Deer Track Park Ln. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
2235 US 190 – Civil dispute.
89 High Oak – Animal abuse.
9 Riverside Ln. – Criminal mischief.
9267 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.
268 Plantation Rd. – Harassment.
896 Walker Loop – Harassment.
400 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
48 Oak Hill Dr. – Domestic.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
Dec. 24
25 Deer Track Park Ln. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
83 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal complaint.
87 Sunrise Loop – Civil dispute.
IH 45 N./Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious person.
Tall Timbers/Fishermans Trail – Suspicious vehicle.
2300 SH 19 – Failure to stop and give information.
3 Morris Ln. – Criminal trespass.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Public intoxication.
US 190/Kalyn Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
1765 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.
3 Ellen Ln. – Loud noise.
639 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
54 Victoria Way – Loud noise.
Dec. 25
16 Woodland Hills Dr. – Shots heard.
26 Whippoorwill Dr. – Loud noise.
1400 Old Phelps Rd. – Criminal trespass.
Ross McBride Ln./Didlake Rd. – Loud noise.
128 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Terroristic threat.
5 Gardner Rd. – Person with a weapon.
1765 SH 75 N. – Assault.
48 Oak Hill Dr. – Terroristic threat.
200 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.
1657 SH 75 N. – Suspicious person.
3 Star St. (Riverside) – Residential fire.
27 Calvary Rd. – Criminal mischief.
290 FM 1791 – Criminal mischief.
Dec. 26
40 Hardy Gin Rd. – Harassment.
1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.
1000 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
92 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Animal abuse.
355 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Shots heard.
1001 FM 247 – Shots heard.
FM 405/Johnson St. – Suspicious vehicle.
2401 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Pine Knot Square/Oak Hill Dr. – Loud noise.
Highland Dr./Ripple Creek Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
2901 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 23
Michael Schmitt – Theft.
Chase Arlaus – Burglary of a habitation.
Andrew Martinez – Murder (Hold over).
Scott Jones – Aggravated assault.
Lucas Liggatt – Failure to identify fugitive, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Gemierick Garrison – (2 counts) evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Parole and Pardon Board violation, aggravated assault against a public servant, abandoning child in eminent danger.
Lea Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), driving with an invalid license.
Martin Saldivar – (3rd or more) DWI.
Angela Derry – Theft by check.
Jerry Gustavaus – Deadly conduct (discharge by a firearm).
Jazmon Bryant – Public intoxication.
Dec. 24
Patricia Schelnick – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.
Isaac Reyes – Failure to appear, public intoxication, misdemeanor assault, family violence.
Kathryne Caulfield – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Dec. 25
Brian Countryman – Public intoxication.
Stephanie Elledge – (2 counts) aggravated assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ray Brent Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lindsay Wood – DWI (Dallas County).
Dec. 26
Gary Walker Jr. – Public intoxication.
Jose Godinez-Flores – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Isiah Scott Jr. – Misdemeanor assault.
Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.
Ryon Speaks – Failure to stop and render aid, failure to control speed.
Dec. 27
Jeramie Garrett – (2nd) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=400g).
Dawson Kier – Public intoxication.
Dyllon Smith – Public intoxication.
Colbe Harcrow – Public intoxication.
Terry Harris – DWI.
