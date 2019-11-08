Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 7 – Day Shift
810 IH 45 N. – Theft.
136 Ravenwood Village – Theft.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
753 Cline St. – Suspicious incident.
8 Howard Cir. – Credit card abuse.
Ave. J/16th St. – Theft.
Montgomery Rd./IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
639 SH 75 N. – Simple assault.
Ave. I/14th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2600 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
259 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
600 block IH 45 – Drugs.
Nov. 7 – Night Shift
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.
1546 11th St. – Criminal mischief.
124 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 7
FM 980/Armadillo Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
56 Bluegill Ln. – Animal bite.
18 Brandenburg Ln. – Drugs/narcotics.
SH 30/Birdwell – Civil dispute.
2360 FM 1375 E. – Animal complaint.
7 Kalyn Rd. – Credit card abuse.
16 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Theft.
1851 FM 1696 W. – Animal abuse.
28 Gerome Dr. – Theft.
293 FM 1791 – Harassment.
266 Didlake Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 7
Colton Graves – Resisting arrest.
Abdul Oluseje – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Ryan Lambert – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
John Davis – Tampering with physical evidence.
Cristhian Salazar-Zuniga – DWI, hold over.
Nov. 8
James Daniels – Hazing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.