Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 7 – Day Shift

810 IH 45 N. – Theft.

136 Ravenwood Village – Theft.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

753 Cline St. – Suspicious incident.

8 Howard Cir. – Credit card abuse.

Ave. J/16th St. – Theft.

Montgomery Rd./IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

639 SH 75 N. – Simple assault.

Ave. I/14th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2600 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

259 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

600 block IH 45 – Drugs.

Nov. 7 – Night Shift

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.

1546 11th St. – Criminal mischief.

124 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 7

FM 980/Armadillo Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

56 Bluegill Ln. – Animal bite.

18 Brandenburg Ln. – Drugs/narcotics.

SH 30/Birdwell – Civil dispute.

2360 FM 1375 E. – Animal complaint.

7 Kalyn Rd. – Credit card abuse.

16 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Theft.

1851 FM 1696 W. – Animal abuse.

28 Gerome Dr. – Theft.

293 FM 1791 – Harassment.

266 Didlake Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 7

Colton Graves – Resisting arrest.

Abdul Oluseje – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Ryan Lambert – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

John Davis – Tampering with physical evidence.

Cristhian Salazar-Zuniga – DWI, hold over.

Nov. 8

James Daniels – Hazing. 

