Huntsville Police Department

March 5 – Day Shift

281 IH 45 S. – Theft.

March 5 – Night Shift

2 University Ave. – Domestic.

1500 7th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1300 Mesquite Rd. – Found property.

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

1400 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

210 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 5

1000 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

27 Calvary Rd. – Theft.

266 Rogers Rd. – Criminal mischief.

28 Booker Rd. – Civil dispute.

78 FM 405 – Assault.

2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.

17 Michael St. – Domestic.

15 Pine Lake Dr. – Domestic.

83 FM 2693 – Harassment.

Walker County Jail docket

March 5

Roosevelt Kimbrough Jr. – Criminal mischief (>=$2,500<$30k).

Joseph West Jr. – Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Heath Hendley – Evading arrest, Parole and Pardon Board violation, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 3 or 4 (<28g).

Jerri Pratt – DWI.

Yassan Hernandez – Fraud.

Rodney O’Bryant – (2 counts) evading arrest, aggravated robbery, possession of a dangerous drug, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Dillon Tucker – Assault by threat.

Broderick Jones – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jessica Padilla – DWU, possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Zachary Geiser – Graffiti.

Charlie Bogle – Burglary of a habitation.

Travis Jordan – Criminally negative homicide.

Edgar Reyes – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

March 6

Jaman Clayton – Tampering with government records.

Jamie Luke – Assault causing bodily injury.

Steven Mays – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

 

Tags