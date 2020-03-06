Huntsville Police Department
March 5 – Day Shift
281 IH 45 S. – Theft.
March 5 – Night Shift
2 University Ave. – Domestic.
1500 7th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1300 Mesquite Rd. – Found property.
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
1400 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
210 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 5
1000 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
27 Calvary Rd. – Theft.
266 Rogers Rd. – Criminal mischief.
28 Booker Rd. – Civil dispute.
78 FM 405 – Assault.
2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.
17 Michael St. – Domestic.
15 Pine Lake Dr. – Domestic.
83 FM 2693 – Harassment.
Walker County Jail docket
March 5
Roosevelt Kimbrough Jr. – Criminal mischief (>=$2,500<$30k).
Joseph West Jr. – Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Heath Hendley – Evading arrest, Parole and Pardon Board violation, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 3 or 4 (<28g).
Jerri Pratt – DWI.
Yassan Hernandez – Fraud.
Rodney O’Bryant – (2 counts) evading arrest, aggravated robbery, possession of a dangerous drug, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Dillon Tucker – Assault by threat.
Broderick Jones – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jessica Padilla – DWU, possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Zachary Geiser – Graffiti.
Charlie Bogle – Burglary of a habitation.
Travis Jordan – Criminally negative homicide.
Edgar Reyes – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
March 6
Jaman Clayton – Tampering with government records.
Jamie Luke – Assault causing bodily injury.
Steven Mays – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
