Huntsville Police Department
March 19 – Day Shift
2435 Montgomery Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1800 19th St. – Drugs.
104 US 190 E. – Evading.
March 19 – Night Shift
IH 45 N./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 19
1658 SH 75 N. – Animal complaint.
58 Lessa Ln. – Disturbance.
3259 SH 19 – Animal complaint.
12 Obaya Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
9464 SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
115 Thomas Lake Rd. – Loud noise.
335 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
March 19
Rickey Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Justin Guill – Sexual assault of a child, assault causing bodily injury.
Jared Robledo – Fleeing a police officer, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2A (>=400g).
Jose Ramirez-Noria – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Donald Brockett Jr. – Assault/family violence, offensive touch.
Shedrick Jenkins – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Jordan Allen – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).
Sommer Davis – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).
Najia Buchanan – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).
Chanity Randall – DWI.
March 20
Rickey Riles – Public intoxication.
Markas Utley – Criminal trespass, public intoxication.
Hailey Rogers – Engaging in organized crime.
Anh Nguyen – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
