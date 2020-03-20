Huntsville Police Department

March 19 – Day Shift

2435 Montgomery Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1800 19th St. – Drugs.

104 US 190 E. – Evading.

March 19 – Night Shift

IH 45 N./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 19

1658 SH 75 N. – Animal complaint.

58 Lessa Ln. – Disturbance.

3259 SH 19 – Animal complaint.

12 Obaya Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

9464 SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

115 Thomas Lake Rd. – Loud noise.

335 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

March 19

Rickey Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Justin Guill – Sexual assault of a child, assault causing bodily injury.

Jared Robledo – Fleeing a police officer, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2A (>=400g).

Jose Ramirez-Noria – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Donald Brockett Jr. – Assault/family violence, offensive touch.

Shedrick Jenkins – Theft of property (<$2,500).

Jordan Allen – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).

Sommer Davis – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).

Najia Buchanan – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).

Chanity Randall – DWI.

March 20

Rickey Riles – Public intoxication.

Markas Utley – Criminal trespass, public intoxication.

Hailey Rogers – Engaging in organized crime.

Anh Nguyen – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

