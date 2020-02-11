Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 2 – Day Shift

1305 13th St. – Criminal mischief.

3010 SH 30 – Aggravated assault.

1005 MLK Dr. – Missing person.

Jan. 2 – Night Shift

324 13th St. – Domestic.

1420 14th St. – Domestic.

124 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

910 Hill Pine – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 2

25 Knight Ln. – Theft.

102 Pine Ridge Ln. – Runaway Juvenile.

267 Frank Cloud Rd. – Disturbance.

SH 19/Obannon Dr. – Animal complaint.

87 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 2

Jose Ponce – DWI, hold over.

Elizabeth Smith – Public intoxication.

Deliliah Alvarado – DWI.

Forrest Heser – Public intoxication.

Jan. 3

Christina Thomas – Failure to appear, misdemeanor assault.

