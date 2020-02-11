Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 2 – Day Shift
1305 13th St. – Criminal mischief.
3010 SH 30 – Aggravated assault.
1005 MLK Dr. – Missing person.
Jan. 2 – Night Shift
324 13th St. – Domestic.
1420 14th St. – Domestic.
124 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
910 Hill Pine – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 2
25 Knight Ln. – Theft.
102 Pine Ridge Ln. – Runaway Juvenile.
267 Frank Cloud Rd. – Disturbance.
SH 19/Obannon Dr. – Animal complaint.
87 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 2
Jose Ponce – DWI, hold over.
Elizabeth Smith – Public intoxication.
Deliliah Alvarado – DWI.
Forrest Heser – Public intoxication.
Jan. 3
Christina Thomas – Failure to appear, misdemeanor assault.
