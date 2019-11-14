Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 13 – Day Shift
100 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
913 Essex Blvd. – Aggravated assault.
Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
2900 block Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Ave. I/Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2500 block Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
Nov. 13 – Night Shift
1900 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 13
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Domestic.
21 Mossback St. – Domestic.
1861 US 190 – Sexual offenses.
51 North Fork Ln. – Animal complaint.
Hawthorne Rd./FM 1375 E. – Animal abuse.
8053 SH 75 S. – Terroristic threat.
56 Blythe Ranch Rd. – Disturbance.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Fish Hatchery Rd./Paul Bruno Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 13
Javion Perry – Robbery.
Marlon Gonzalez – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Harry Ward Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Dustin Chapman – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Phillip Moody – Criminal nonsupport.
