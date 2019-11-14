Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 13 – Day Shift

100 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

913 Essex Blvd. – Aggravated assault.

Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

2900 block Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Ave. I/Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2500 block Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

Nov. 13 – Night Shift

1900 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 13

132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Domestic.

21 Mossback St. – Domestic.

1861 US 190 – Sexual offenses.

51 North Fork Ln. – Animal complaint.

Hawthorne Rd./FM 1375 E. – Animal abuse.

8053 SH 75 S. – Terroristic threat.

56 Blythe Ranch Rd. – Disturbance.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Fish Hatchery Rd./Paul Bruno Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 13

Javion Perry – Robbery.

Marlon Gonzalez – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Harry Ward Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Dustin Chapman – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Phillip Moody – Criminal nonsupport.

