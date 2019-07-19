Huntsville Police Department

July 18 – Day Shift

555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 – Burglary.

115 IH 45 – Identity theft.

600 11th St. – Domestic.

101 Smith Hill – Domestic.

18 Howard Cir. – Suspicious incident.

July 18 – Night Shift

IH 45 S./Boettcher Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

1548 11th St. – Aggravated assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 18

FM 405/Angus Ranch Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

0 Block Olde Oaks Dr. – Criminal trespass.

IH 45 N./FM 2989 – Domestic.

0 Block Sandra Dr. – Domestic.

0 Block Windy Oaks – Criminal trespass.

FM 980/Old Cincinnati Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

0 Block Windy Oaks – Burglary of a vehicle.

0 Block FM 1791 – Stolen vehicle.

0 Block Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

July 18

Megan Roch – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Giancarlo Rodriguez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).

Patrick Novark – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Trisha Plake – Expired registration, no insurance, failure to appear.

July 19

Sara Brown – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

