Huntsville Police Department
July 18 – Day Shift
555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH 45 – Burglary.
115 IH 45 – Identity theft.
600 11th St. – Domestic.
101 Smith Hill – Domestic.
18 Howard Cir. – Suspicious incident.
July 18 – Night Shift
IH 45 S./Boettcher Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
1548 11th St. – Aggravated assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 18
FM 405/Angus Ranch Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
0 Block Olde Oaks Dr. – Criminal trespass.
IH 45 N./FM 2989 – Domestic.
0 Block Sandra Dr. – Domestic.
0 Block Windy Oaks – Criminal trespass.
FM 980/Old Cincinnati Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
0 Block Windy Oaks – Burglary of a vehicle.
0 Block FM 1791 – Stolen vehicle.
0 Block Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
July 18
Megan Roch – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Giancarlo Rodriguez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).
Patrick Novark – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Trisha Plake – Expired registration, no insurance, failure to appear.
July 19
Sara Brown – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
