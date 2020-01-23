Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 22 – Day Shift

4027 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Jan. 22 – Night Shift

1220 11th St. – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 22

1921 FM 1375 E. – Domestic.

147 East Mosley Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

1902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

Bishop Rd./FM 1696 W. – Animal abuse.

203 IH 45 S. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

178 Morris Ln. – Animal abuse.

55 Lake View Dr. – Animal bite.

Catechis Rd./Timber Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

2852 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

2100 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 22

Coylin Grimes Jr. – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.

Retha Sumrall – Public intoxication.

Cody Hampton – Publish/threat to post intimate material.

Anthony Harrison – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Luke Janak – DWI.

Milton Taylor – Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault of a family/household member.

Roger Valenzuela – Assault causing bodily injury.

Edgar Harris Jr. – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Jarrett Malone – Burglary of a habitation.

Eric Rodgers – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Michael Jones – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Scottie Tolbert – Public intoxication.

