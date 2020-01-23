Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 22 – Day Shift
4027 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Jan. 22 – Night Shift
1220 11th St. – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 22
1921 FM 1375 E. – Domestic.
147 East Mosley Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
1902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Bishop Rd./FM 1696 W. – Animal abuse.
203 IH 45 S. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
178 Morris Ln. – Animal abuse.
55 Lake View Dr. – Animal bite.
Catechis Rd./Timber Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
2852 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
2100 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 22
Coylin Grimes Jr. – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.
Retha Sumrall – Public intoxication.
Cody Hampton – Publish/threat to post intimate material.
Anthony Harrison – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Luke Janak – DWI.
Milton Taylor – Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault of a family/household member.
Roger Valenzuela – Assault causing bodily injury.
Edgar Harris Jr. – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Jarrett Malone – Burglary of a habitation.
Eric Rodgers – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Michael Jones – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Scottie Tolbert – Public intoxication.
