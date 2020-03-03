Huntsville Police Department

March 2 – Day Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Harassment.

2 Wire Rd. – Criminal mischief.

1428 11th St. – Found property.

33 SH 75 N. – Forgery.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle

March 2 – Night Shift

FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

600 SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 28

61 Whispering pine – Disturbance.

18 Sycamore Ave. – Suspicious vehicle.

131 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Unattended death.

182 FM 1791 N. – Domestic.

FM 2793/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Credit card abuse.

1400 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.

SH 19/Pratt Rd. (Riverside) – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 405/Saint Mary’s Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

571 Four Notch Rd. – Terroristic threat.

Feb. 29

1500 US 190 – Suspicious person.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

70 Pavey Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

3900 SH 30 – Suspicious person.

179 Roberts Rd. – Domestic.

79 Tejas Dr. – Found property.

82 High Oak – Loud noise.

405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. – Suspicious person.

47 Lake Shore Ln. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

911 Jones Rd. – Shots heard.

600 PR 40 – Recovered stolen vehicle.

5 James Rd. – Domestic.

1100 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

4 Flynt Rd. – Animal abuse.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

10 Grace Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

March 1

33 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

2359 F< 980 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

151 Mechanic St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

1576 IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.

8 Hummingbird Ln. – Terroristic threat.

March 2

450 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

471 FM 2550 – Animal complaint.

SH 19/Dallas Young Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

5 Tejas Dr. – Disturbance.

US 190/FM 405 – Minor vehicle wreck.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Theft.

67 Kelly Ln. – Civil dispute.

1 Brazil Blvd. – Shots heard.

SH 19/FM 980 – Drugs/narcotics.

281 IH 45 S. – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 28

Leopoldo Rodriguez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Feb. 29

John Sillette – Burglary of a building.

March 1

Robert Williams – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Irvin Dominguez – (2nd) DWI.

Christina Thomas – Misdemeanor assault, failure to appear.

Byron Gipson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), indecent exposure.

Markus McGary – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Harrison – Criminal trespass.

Genesis Keys Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug.

March 2

Elem Wynne III – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Koral Owens – Criminal trespass.

Travis Thomas – Operating taxi service without a license.

Jamie Palmer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Jillian Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), DWI.

Christian Vargas – Theft of property (>=$20k<$100k).

Edgar Reyes Bocanegra – DWI.

March 3

Cartravion Houston – Public intoxication.

Joshua Adeokun – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeramie Garrett – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=400g), tampering with physical evidence, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Frank Devine III – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tags