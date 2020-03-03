Huntsville Police Department
March 2 – Day Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Harassment.
2 Wire Rd. – Criminal mischief.
1428 11th St. – Found property.
33 SH 75 N. – Forgery.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle
March 2 – Night Shift
FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
600 SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 28
61 Whispering pine – Disturbance.
18 Sycamore Ave. – Suspicious vehicle.
131 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Unattended death.
182 FM 1791 N. – Domestic.
FM 2793/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Credit card abuse.
1400 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.
SH 19/Pratt Rd. (Riverside) – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 405/Saint Mary’s Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
571 Four Notch Rd. – Terroristic threat.
Feb. 29
1500 US 190 – Suspicious person.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
70 Pavey Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
3900 SH 30 – Suspicious person.
179 Roberts Rd. – Domestic.
79 Tejas Dr. – Found property.
82 High Oak – Loud noise.
405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. – Suspicious person.
47 Lake Shore Ln. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
911 Jones Rd. – Shots heard.
600 PR 40 – Recovered stolen vehicle.
5 James Rd. – Domestic.
1100 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
4 Flynt Rd. – Animal abuse.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
10 Grace Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
March 1
33 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
2359 F< 980 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
151 Mechanic St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
1576 IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.
8 Hummingbird Ln. – Terroristic threat.
March 2
450 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
471 FM 2550 – Animal complaint.
SH 19/Dallas Young Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
5 Tejas Dr. – Disturbance.
US 190/FM 405 – Minor vehicle wreck.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Theft.
67 Kelly Ln. – Civil dispute.
1 Brazil Blvd. – Shots heard.
SH 19/FM 980 – Drugs/narcotics.
281 IH 45 S. – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 28
Leopoldo Rodriguez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Feb. 29
John Sillette – Burglary of a building.
March 1
Robert Williams – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Irvin Dominguez – (2nd) DWI.
Christina Thomas – Misdemeanor assault, failure to appear.
Byron Gipson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), indecent exposure.
Markus McGary – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Harrison – Criminal trespass.
Genesis Keys Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug.
March 2
Elem Wynne III – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Koral Owens – Criminal trespass.
Travis Thomas – Operating taxi service without a license.
Jamie Palmer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Jillian Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), DWI.
Christian Vargas – Theft of property (>=$20k<$100k).
Edgar Reyes Bocanegra – DWI.
March 3
Cartravion Houston – Public intoxication.
Joshua Adeokun – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeramie Garrett – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=400g), tampering with physical evidence, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Frank Devine III – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
