Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 26 – Day Shift
4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.
10th St./Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.
422 Helen – Assault.
Sept. 26 – Night Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1308 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
1000 11th St. – Found property.
2445 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
2450 Lake Rd. – Assault.
IH 45 S./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 25
3800 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1441 FM 247 – Burglary of a residence.
6 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
114 FM 247 – Vehicle fire.
13 Dogwood Dr. – Fight in progress.
193 FM 1791 – Theft.
2 Lazy Bend Dr. – Criminal mischief.
13 Shepherd Rd. – Burglary.
Tanglewood Dr./Autumn Way – Suspicious vehicle.
Raintree St./Wallace Rd. – Loud noise.
Sept. 26
2543 SH 75 N. – Theft.
318 Dipping Vat Rd. – Theft.
29 Edgewood – Harassment.
1700 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.
3565 SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
2201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
FM 405/Twin Creek Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
20 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.
9 Calvary Rd. – Criminal trespass.
100 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
1254 US 190 – Criminal mischief.
103 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
1700 IH 45 N. – Disturbance.
271 Rodgers Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 25
Paul Muniz – Resisting arrest, expired registration, driving with invalid license.
Nathan Bruso – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
James Chesser – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Milton Mills – Burglary of a vehicle.
Cameron Moseley – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Belen Morales – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Sept. 26
Gervis Barron – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Dennis Pattengale – DWI.
Isaac Almazan – DWI.
Chantz Singletary – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Quinton Gamble – Public intoxication by a minor, passenger not secured by a seatbelt.
Jacob Mantai – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Rafael Patino Jr. – Criminal nonsupport (Harris County).
Marqus Tobar – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Lee Davis – Public intoxication.
Scarlette Brisher – Public intoxication.
Anessa Swonke – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Sept. 27
Adam Cripe – Public intoxication.
Taleyna Allen – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
Cole Swartz – DWI.
Wendell Rodgers – Criminal trespass.
