Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 26 – Day Shift

4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.

10th St./Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.

422 Helen – Assault.

Sept. 26 – Night Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1308 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

1000 11th St. – Found property.

2445 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

2450 Lake Rd. – Assault.

IH 45 S./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 25

3800 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1441 FM 247 – Burglary of a residence.

6 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

114 FM 247 – Vehicle fire.

13 Dogwood Dr. – Fight in progress.

193 FM 1791 – Theft.

2 Lazy Bend Dr. – Criminal mischief.

13 Shepherd Rd. – Burglary.

Tanglewood Dr./Autumn Way – Suspicious vehicle.

Raintree St./Wallace Rd. – Loud noise.

Sept. 26

2543 SH 75 N. – Theft.

318 Dipping Vat Rd. – Theft.

29 Edgewood – Harassment.

1700 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.

3565 SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

2201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

FM 405/Twin Creek Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

20 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.

9 Calvary Rd. – Criminal trespass.

100 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

1254 US 190 – Criminal mischief.

103 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

1700 IH 45 N. – Disturbance.

271 Rodgers Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 25

Paul Muniz – Resisting arrest, expired registration, driving with invalid license.

Nathan Bruso – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

James Chesser – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Milton Mills – Burglary of a vehicle.

Cameron Moseley – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Belen Morales – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Sept. 26

Gervis Barron – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Dennis Pattengale – DWI.

Isaac Almazan – DWI.

Chantz Singletary – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Quinton Gamble – Public intoxication by a minor, passenger not secured by a seatbelt.

Jacob Mantai – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Rafael Patino Jr. – Criminal nonsupport (Harris County).

Marqus Tobar – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Lee Davis – Public intoxication.

Scarlette Brisher – Public intoxication.

Anessa Swonke – Theft of property (<$2,500).

Sept. 27

Adam Cripe – Public intoxication.

Taleyna Allen – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

Cole Swartz – DWI.

Wendell Rodgers – Criminal trespass.

