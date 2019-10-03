Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 2 – Day Shift
1901 Greenbriar Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1024 11th St. – Stalking.
623 Cherry Hills Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3300 Summer Ln. – Burglary of a habitation.
7174 SH 75 S. – Stolen vehicle.
Oct. 2 – Night Shift
108 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
307 SH 30 W. – Failure to stop and give information.
Sam Houston Ave./Palm St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
32 Thomason St. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 2
Mt. Zion Rd./Rogers Rd. – Animal complaint.
105 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Harassment.
2 Tomahawk St. – Animal complaint.
12 Pine Dr. N – Criminal trespass.
9240 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Lost property.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Burglary.
1 Pine Blvd. – Theft.
40 Hardy Gin Rd. – Criminal trespass.
Hickory Ln./Knotty Pine Ln. – Shots heard.
36 Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. – Criminal trespass.
FM 1696 W./Hopewell Rd. – Suspicious person.
1917 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
2532 FM 247 – Burglary of a residence.
10 Park Ln. – Civil dispute.
22 Mars Dr. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
FM 1696 W./Cogan’s Grove – Suspicious vehicle.
187 Frank Cloud Rd. – Outside fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 2
Laila Allen – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James Wiggs – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Charles Snyder – Fleeing police officer in imminent danger, DWI, expired registration, failure to stop at a designated point.
Demond Mouton Jr. – Theft of property, criminal trespass.
Terron Gambrell – Criminal trespass.
Robert Seale – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Terrance Cole – Parole and Pardon Board violation, theft of property (Brazos County).
Davonte Howard – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).
