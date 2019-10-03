Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 2 – Day Shift

1901 Greenbriar Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1024 11th St. – Stalking.

623 Cherry Hills Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3300 Summer Ln. – Burglary of a habitation.

7174 SH 75 S. – Stolen vehicle.

Oct. 2 – Night Shift

108 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

307 SH 30 W. – Failure to stop and give information.

Sam Houston Ave./Palm St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

32 Thomason St. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 2

Mt. Zion Rd./Rogers Rd. – Animal complaint.

105 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Harassment.

2 Tomahawk St. – Animal complaint.

12 Pine Dr. N – Criminal trespass.

9240 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Lost property.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Burglary.

1 Pine Blvd. – Theft.

40 Hardy Gin Rd. – Criminal trespass.

Hickory Ln./Knotty Pine Ln. – Shots heard.

36 Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. – Criminal trespass.

FM 1696 W./Hopewell Rd. – Suspicious person.

1917 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

2532 FM 247 – Burglary of a residence.

10 Park Ln. – Civil dispute.

22 Mars Dr. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

FM 1696 W./Cogan’s Grove – Suspicious vehicle.

187 Frank Cloud Rd. – Outside fire.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 2

Laila Allen – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

James Wiggs – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Charles Snyder – Fleeing police officer in imminent danger, DWI, expired registration, failure to stop at a designated point.

Demond Mouton Jr. – Theft of property, criminal trespass.

Terron Gambrell – Criminal trespass.

Robert Seale – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Terrance Cole – Parole and Pardon Board violation, theft of property (Brazos County).

Davonte Howard – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).

