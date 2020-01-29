Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 28 – Day Shift

3595 SH 30 W. – Theft.

124 IH 45 N. – Burglary of a vehicle.

103 SH 30 – Theft.

Jan. 28 – Night Shift

1235 Josey St. – Identity theft.

3157 Clay Cir. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 28

Parrish St./SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.

56 Roark Rd. – Terroristic threat.

103 FM 3454 – Suspicious vehicle.

627 Graham Rd. – Assault.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Theft.

9301 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 28

Billy Wyatt – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Alan Thomas – DWI.

Kenia Funes – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Detrich Dancer – Interfering with request for emergency service.

Anthony Scott – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Anthony Harris – Reckless damage, failure to stop and render aid, no valid driver’s license.

Anthony Bryant – (2 counts) failure to appear, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle O’Bryant – Assault of a public servant.

Kaislyn Lyons – Assault causing bodily injury.

Jan. 29

Heather Iverson – DWI.

