Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 28 – Day Shift
3595 SH 30 W. – Theft.
124 IH 45 N. – Burglary of a vehicle.
103 SH 30 – Theft.
Jan. 28 – Night Shift
1235 Josey St. – Identity theft.
3157 Clay Cir. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 28
Parrish St./SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.
56 Roark Rd. – Terroristic threat.
103 FM 3454 – Suspicious vehicle.
627 Graham Rd. – Assault.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Theft.
9301 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 28
Billy Wyatt – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Alan Thomas – DWI.
Kenia Funes – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Detrich Dancer – Interfering with request for emergency service.
Anthony Scott – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Anthony Harris – Reckless damage, failure to stop and render aid, no valid driver’s license.
Anthony Bryant – (2 counts) failure to appear, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danielle O’Bryant – Assault of a public servant.
Kaislyn Lyons – Assault causing bodily injury.
Jan. 29
Heather Iverson – DWI.
