Huntsville Police Department

August 2 – Day Shift

900 MLK Dr. – Found property.

3700 Raven Hill Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 30 E./FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.

3013 Manor Lane – Domestic.

IH 45/Smither Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

200 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

119 University Ave. – Credit card abuse.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Threat.

August 2 – Night Shift

Ave. O/19th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

828 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a habitation.

1000 12th St. – Drugs.

August 3 – Day Shift

Collard/Montgomery Rd. – Aggravated assault.

11th St./Normal Park Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

August 3 – Night Shift

1702 11th St. – Disturbance.

700 Ave. G – Drugs.

120 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

709 Ave. G – Drugs.

149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. – Domestic.

August 4 – Day Shift

1800 Sycamore Ave. – Found property.

1235 Josey St. – Failure to stop and give information.

242 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

200 FM 980 – Major vehicle wreck.

1702 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1420 14th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

August 4 – Night Shift

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 2

655 FM 2821 W. – Criminal mischief.

500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.

52 Hillsborough Dr. – Domestic.

34 Crute Dr. – Suspicious person.

SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

1576 IH 45 N. – Civil dispute.

28 Wire Road Loop – Domestic.

2314 FM 980 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

220 FM 2550 – Suspicious vehicle.

August 3

6433 FM 1374 – Domestic.

112 Tanglewood Dr. – Domestic.

89 Kalyn Rd. – Assault.

34 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.

200 Hall Ranch Rd. – Animal complaint.

100 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

21 Dorothy St. – Civil dispute.

43 Tejas Dr. – Civil dispute.

11 Lakeview Rd. – Loud noise.

August 4

88 Gazebo St. – Criminal trespass.

155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.

46 Swearingen Rd. – Criminal mischief.

32 Nelwyn Dr. – Loud noise.

58 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.

1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

126 Kings Point Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

6 Joe Novak Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

382 Wire Rd. – Criminal trespass in progress.

Walker County Jail docket

August 2

Eddie Melton – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), conspire to possess a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), fugitive from justice.

Antoine Davis – Public intoxication.

August 3

Landon Rabius – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

August 4

Billy Guest – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Jessica McMulian – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Henry Tubbs – Aggravated assault of a date/family/house with a weapon.

Vianne Whitt – Public intoxication.

Alfred Artherholt – Tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Polk County).

Dedric Ashley – Public intoxication, failure to appear, failure to yield, failure to present proof of insurance, no driver’s license.

Jerry Holden – Public intoxication, failure to stop and give information.

Cesar Mora-Ortiz – DWI.

Christopher Martinez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Garoutte – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Holoman – Driving with invalid license.

