Huntsville Police Department
August 2 – Day Shift
900 MLK Dr. – Found property.
3700 Raven Hill Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 30 E./FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.
3013 Manor Lane – Domestic.
IH 45/Smither Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
200 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
119 University Ave. – Credit card abuse.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Threat.
August 2 – Night Shift
Ave. O/19th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
828 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a habitation.
1000 12th St. – Drugs.
August 3 – Day Shift
Collard/Montgomery Rd. – Aggravated assault.
11th St./Normal Park Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
August 3 – Night Shift
1702 11th St. – Disturbance.
700 Ave. G – Drugs.
120 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
709 Ave. G – Drugs.
149 Col. Etheredge Blvd. – Domestic.
August 4 – Day Shift
1800 Sycamore Ave. – Found property.
1235 Josey St. – Failure to stop and give information.
242 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
200 FM 980 – Major vehicle wreck.
1702 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1420 14th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
August 4 – Night Shift
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 2
655 FM 2821 W. – Criminal mischief.
500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.
52 Hillsborough Dr. – Domestic.
34 Crute Dr. – Suspicious person.
SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
1576 IH 45 N. – Civil dispute.
28 Wire Road Loop – Domestic.
2314 FM 980 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
220 FM 2550 – Suspicious vehicle.
August 3
6433 FM 1374 – Domestic.
112 Tanglewood Dr. – Domestic.
89 Kalyn Rd. – Assault.
34 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.
200 Hall Ranch Rd. – Animal complaint.
100 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
21 Dorothy St. – Civil dispute.
43 Tejas Dr. – Civil dispute.
11 Lakeview Rd. – Loud noise.
August 4
88 Gazebo St. – Criminal trespass.
155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.
46 Swearingen Rd. – Criminal mischief.
32 Nelwyn Dr. – Loud noise.
58 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.
1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
126 Kings Point Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
6 Joe Novak Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
382 Wire Rd. – Criminal trespass in progress.
Walker County Jail docket
August 2
Eddie Melton – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), conspire to possess a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), fugitive from justice.
Antoine Davis – Public intoxication.
August 3
Landon Rabius – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
August 4
Billy Guest – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Jessica McMulian – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Henry Tubbs – Aggravated assault of a date/family/house with a weapon.
Vianne Whitt – Public intoxication.
Alfred Artherholt – Tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Polk County).
Dedric Ashley – Public intoxication, failure to appear, failure to yield, failure to present proof of insurance, no driver’s license.
Jerry Holden – Public intoxication, failure to stop and give information.
Cesar Mora-Ortiz – DWI.
Christopher Martinez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Garoutte – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Holoman – Driving with invalid license.
