Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 8 – Day Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Forgery.
431 Palm St. – Theft.
2455 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
2600 Milam St. – Sexual assault.
800 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Oct. 8 – Night Shift
11th St./IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
908 Old Madisonville Rd. – Disturbance.
1300 Thomason St. – Aggravated assault.
Col. Etheridge Blvd./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1300 Thomason St. – Domestic.
127 Bolero Way – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 8
FS Rd. 208/FS Rd. 216 – Suspicious vehicle.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
4700 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 2550/Wire Road Loop – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 8
William Devening – Criminal trespass.
Tivirus Craft – Murder (Trinity County).
Melvin Young – Public intoxication.
William Bohanon – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Rickey Riles – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Courtney Ketcham – Criminal trespass (Hays County).
Evan Lambright – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Earnest Kizer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance.
Rocky Hatcher – (2nd) DWI.
Joshua Kitler – Burglary of a habitation.
Elizabeth Leggio – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), tampering with physical evidence.
Oct. 9
Massa Giddens – Public intoxication.
Lewis Findley – Public intoxication.
Korey Green Jr. – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jackelyn Wilson – Public intoxication.
Dylan Aultman – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Jade Dinninger – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Drew Cash – DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bethany Driskell – Criminal nonsupport.
Drew Puffer – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.