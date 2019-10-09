Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 8 – Day Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Forgery.

431 Palm St. – Theft.

2455 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

2600 Milam St. – Sexual assault.

800 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Oct. 8 – Night Shift

11th St./IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

908 Old Madisonville Rd. – Disturbance.

1300 Thomason St. – Aggravated assault.

Col. Etheridge Blvd./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1300 Thomason St. – Domestic.

127 Bolero Way – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 8

FS Rd. 208/FS Rd. 216 – Suspicious vehicle.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

4700 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 2550/Wire Road Loop – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 8

William Devening – Criminal trespass.

Tivirus Craft – Murder (Trinity County).

Melvin Young – Public intoxication.

William Bohanon – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Rickey Riles – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Courtney Ketcham – Criminal trespass (Hays County).

Evan Lambright – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earnest Kizer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance.

Rocky Hatcher – (2nd) DWI.

Joshua Kitler – Burglary of a habitation.

Elizabeth Leggio – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), tampering with physical evidence.

Oct. 9

Massa Giddens – Public intoxication.

Lewis Findley – Public intoxication.

Korey Green Jr. – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jackelyn Wilson – Public intoxication.

Dylan Aultman – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Jade Dinninger – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Drew Cash – DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bethany Driskell – Criminal nonsupport.

Drew Puffer – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

