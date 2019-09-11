Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 10 – Day Shift

2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1200 Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

Smither Dr./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 19/SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2500 Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

PR 40/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 19/Bearkat Blvd. – Major vehicle wreck.

606 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

603 US 190 – Suspicious incident.

Sept. 10 – Night Shift

2517 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

US 190 E./SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.

713 10th St. – Threat.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 10

110 Southwood Forest Rd. – Theft.

13 Amber Dr. – Assault.

11 Hilltop Dr. – Animal complaint.

21 Teel Rd. – Disturbance.

37 Oak Creek Dr. – Stolen vehicle.

2426 FM 980 (Riverside) – Burglary of a residence.

1000 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 980/Lake Falls Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 10

Brandon Ray – (2nd) DWI.

Alejandro Herrera – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Vianne Whitt – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Zimmerman – Criminal nonsupport.

Christine Duggan – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Mellisa Kershner – Public intoxication.

Daniya Gambrell – Minor in possession of alcohol, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, failure to appear, loud noise, no insurance.

Bri Reece – Hindering apprehension.

Colton Graves – Public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Sept. 11

Frazier O’Bryant – (3rd or more) DWI.

Timothy Mackenzie – Burglary of a habitation (Missouri), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Missouri), burglary of a building (Missouri).

Tags