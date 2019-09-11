Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 10 – Day Shift
2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1200 Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
Smither Dr./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 19/SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2500 Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
PR 40/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 19/Bearkat Blvd. – Major vehicle wreck.
606 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
603 US 190 – Suspicious incident.
Sept. 10 – Night Shift
2517 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
US 190 E./SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.
713 10th St. – Threat.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 10
110 Southwood Forest Rd. – Theft.
13 Amber Dr. – Assault.
11 Hilltop Dr. – Animal complaint.
21 Teel Rd. – Disturbance.
37 Oak Creek Dr. – Stolen vehicle.
2426 FM 980 (Riverside) – Burglary of a residence.
1000 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 980/Lake Falls Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 10
Brandon Ray – (2nd) DWI.
Alejandro Herrera – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Vianne Whitt – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Zimmerman – Criminal nonsupport.
Christine Duggan – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Mellisa Kershner – Public intoxication.
Daniya Gambrell – Minor in possession of alcohol, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, failure to appear, loud noise, no insurance.
Bri Reece – Hindering apprehension.
Colton Graves – Public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Sept. 11
Frazier O’Bryant – (3rd or more) DWI.
Timothy Mackenzie – Burglary of a habitation (Missouri), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Missouri), burglary of a building (Missouri).
