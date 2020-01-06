Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 3 – Day Shift

1140 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Assault.

200 Hickory Dr. – Unattended death.

213 Willowbend Dr. – Domestic.

1210 12th St. – Domestic.

600 6th St. – Domestic.

912 Ave. N – Burglary of a vehicle.

Jan. 3 – Night Shift

2050 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

SH 30/IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

17 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.

Jan. 4 – Day Shift

IH 45 N./FM 1696 – Organized crime.

1700 Normal Park Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

14 White Cir. – Drugs.

Jan. 4 – Night Shift

Sam Houston Ave./Ave. J – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1017 Haywood Dr. – Aggravated assault.

Jan. 5 – Day Shift

1329 University Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

931 Trinity Cut Off – Domestic.

Jan. 5 – Night Shift

1546 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 3

20 Lake Falls Ln. – Criminal trespass.

57 Trail Ridge Rd. – Animal complaint.

53 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

85 Kalyn Rd. – Animal abuse.

106 Green Haven Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

41 Calvary Rd. – Shots heard.

45 Horseshoe Lake Dr. W. – Domestic.

102 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

21 Mutt Young Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3 Riverside Ln. – Disturbance.

7 Whippoorwill St. – Shots heard.

Jan. 4

2050 11th St. – Loud noise.

12 John Kay Rd. – Domestic.

2484 FM 247 – Criminal mischief.

Highland Dr./Ripple Creek Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

21 Sam Slott Rd. – Civil dispute.

Four Notch Rd./FS Rd. 213 – Suspicious vehicle.

841 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal mischief.

126 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Shots heard. ‘

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

21 Mossback St. – Suspicious vehicle.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

Jan. 5

1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

44 Underwood Dr. – Shots heard.

114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

255 Horace Smith Rd. – Domestic.

1107 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

800 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

42 Gerome Dr. – Domestic.

97 Booker Rd. – Theft.

22 Crute Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1936 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

33 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.

2211 US 190 – Lost property.

119 Tejas Dr. – Criminal mischief.

1000 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

Pinedale Rd./IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

40 Lynell Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 3

Johnny Dunn Jr. – Criminal non support.

Christian Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with evidence, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Miguel Rodriguez – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jan. 4

No reports.

Jan. 5

Nathan Moore – (3rd or more) DWI.

Dabney Rogillio II – (2nd) DWI.

Saul Vazquez Avalos – (2 counts) DWI, no valid driver’s license.

Eilleen Garcia – DUI by a minor.

Guadalupe Garza Jr. – Misdemeanor assault, failure to present proof of insurance.

Marguieste McGowan – Evading arrest, resisting arrest, attempt to take weapon from an officer.

Jan. 6

Damian Patrick – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Chavis – Passenger unsecured by a seatbelt.

Ezavier Hughes – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driver not secured by a seatbelt, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), display of a fictitious license plate.

