Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 3 – Day Shift
1140 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Assault.
200 Hickory Dr. – Unattended death.
213 Willowbend Dr. – Domestic.
1210 12th St. – Domestic.
600 6th St. – Domestic.
912 Ave. N – Burglary of a vehicle.
Jan. 3 – Night Shift
2050 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
SH 30/IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
17 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.
Jan. 4 – Day Shift
IH 45 N./FM 1696 – Organized crime.
1700 Normal Park Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
14 White Cir. – Drugs.
Jan. 4 – Night Shift
Sam Houston Ave./Ave. J – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1017 Haywood Dr. – Aggravated assault.
Jan. 5 – Day Shift
1329 University Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
931 Trinity Cut Off – Domestic.
Jan. 5 – Night Shift
1546 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 3
20 Lake Falls Ln. – Criminal trespass.
57 Trail Ridge Rd. – Animal complaint.
53 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
85 Kalyn Rd. – Animal abuse.
106 Green Haven Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
41 Calvary Rd. – Shots heard.
45 Horseshoe Lake Dr. W. – Domestic.
102 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
21 Mutt Young Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3 Riverside Ln. – Disturbance.
7 Whippoorwill St. – Shots heard.
Jan. 4
2050 11th St. – Loud noise.
12 John Kay Rd. – Domestic.
2484 FM 247 – Criminal mischief.
Highland Dr./Ripple Creek Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
21 Sam Slott Rd. – Civil dispute.
Four Notch Rd./FS Rd. 213 – Suspicious vehicle.
841 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal mischief.
126 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Shots heard. ‘
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
21 Mossback St. – Suspicious vehicle.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
Jan. 5
1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
44 Underwood Dr. – Shots heard.
114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
255 Horace Smith Rd. – Domestic.
1107 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
800 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
42 Gerome Dr. – Domestic.
97 Booker Rd. – Theft.
22 Crute Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1936 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
33 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.
2211 US 190 – Lost property.
119 Tejas Dr. – Criminal mischief.
1000 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
Pinedale Rd./IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
40 Lynell Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 3
Johnny Dunn Jr. – Criminal non support.
Christian Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with evidence, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Miguel Rodriguez – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jan. 4
No reports.
Jan. 5
Nathan Moore – (3rd or more) DWI.
Dabney Rogillio II – (2nd) DWI.
Saul Vazquez Avalos – (2 counts) DWI, no valid driver’s license.
Eilleen Garcia – DUI by a minor.
Guadalupe Garza Jr. – Misdemeanor assault, failure to present proof of insurance.
Marguieste McGowan – Evading arrest, resisting arrest, attempt to take weapon from an officer.
Jan. 6
Damian Patrick – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Chavis – Passenger unsecured by a seatbelt.
Ezavier Hughes – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driver not secured by a seatbelt, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), display of a fictitious license plate.
