Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 17 – Day Shift
200 block SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sept. 17 – Night Shift
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief.
813 Boettcher Mill Rd. – Aggravated assault.
2970 Mimosa Ln. – Criminal mischief.
196 IH 45 N. – Assault.
1548 11th St. – Robbery.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 17
78 Front St. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
SH 19/IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
264 FM 3478 – Theft.
1121 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Found property.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
10 SH 75 N. – Theft.
36 Julia Justice Rd. – Animal abuse.
813 Boettcher Mill Rd. – Shooting.
3208 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Pine Breeze St./Didlake Rd. – Shots heard.
53 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Shots heard.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.
500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
35 Creek Site Ct. – Criminal mischief.
71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 17
George Howell – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Joshua Yost – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Mitchell Coey – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Aunterrius Dupree – Trespassing.
Carlos Castillo – Assault of a public servant.
Jeremy Smith – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault against a public servant, theft of a firearm, assault of a public servant, hold over.
Arthur Thomas – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Trinity County) (Hold over).
Gary Stone – Indecency with a child with sexual contact (Trinity County).
Sept. 18
Massa Giddens – Public intoxication.
Jose Mejia Jr. – Terroristic threat of a family/household member.
