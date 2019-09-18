Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 17 – Day Shift

200 block SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck. 

Sept. 17 – Night Shift

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief.

813 Boettcher Mill Rd. – Aggravated assault.

2970 Mimosa Ln. – Criminal mischief.

196 IH 45 N. – Assault.

1548 11th St. – Robbery.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 17

78 Front St. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

SH 19/IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

264 FM 3478 – Theft.

1121 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Found property.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

10 SH 75 N. – Theft.

36 Julia Justice Rd. – Animal abuse.

813 Boettcher Mill Rd. – Shooting.

3208 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

Pine Breeze St./Didlake Rd. – Shots heard.

53 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Shots heard.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.

500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

35 Creek Site Ct. – Criminal mischief.

71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 17

George Howell – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Joshua Yost – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Mitchell Coey – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Aunterrius Dupree – Trespassing.

Carlos Castillo – Assault of a public servant.

Jeremy Smith – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault against a public servant, theft of a firearm, assault of a public servant, hold over.

Arthur Thomas – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Trinity County) (Hold over).

Gary Stone – Indecency with a child with sexual contact (Trinity County).

Sept. 18

Massa Giddens – Public intoxication.

Jose Mejia Jr. – Terroristic threat of a family/household member.

Tags

Recommended for you