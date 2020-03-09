Huntsville Police Department
March 6 – Day Shift
753 Cline St. – Stolen vehicle.
700 MLK Dr. – Domestic.
1440 Brazos Dr. – Missing person.
1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Theft.
March 6 – Night Shift
3027 SH 30 – Recovered vehicle.
215 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.
March 7 – Day Shift
100 SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
642 Augusta Dr. – Burglary.
26 FM 247 – Child/elder abuse.
1900 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1303 Ave. E – Failure to stop and give information.
1100 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.
March 7 – Night Shift
1220 Ave. E – Assault.
141 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.
March 8 – Day Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
500 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
March 8 – Night Shift
218 Ave. M – Assault.
9 Howard Cir. – Burglary of a habitation.
2455 Montgomery Rd. – Attempted suicide.
500 block Ave. J – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 6
22 FM 1696 W. – Domestic.
2 Tonkawas Dr. – Theft.
27 East Lake Rd. – Animal complaint.
FM 2296/Watson Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle/
104 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
8062 SH 75 S. – Found property.
15 Flynt Rd. – Theft.
675 FM 2550 – Burglary of a residence.
6433 FM 1374 – Disturbance.
March 7
210 Ryan’s Ferry Rd. – Evading arrest.
20 SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
4 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
2272 US 190 – Burglary of a vehicle.
32 Old Waverly Rd. – Domestic.
150 Kalyn Rd. – Loud noise.
64 Wiley Rd. – Loud noise.
82 FM 2693 – Suspicious person.
21 Underwood Dr. – Public intoxication.
March 8
286 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.
28 Roark Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
668 FM 2296 – Harassment.
52 Victoria Ln. – Domestic.
FM 1791/Gazebo St. – Major vehicle wreck.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Civil dispute.
29 Jacob St. – Disturbance.
22 Louellen Rd. – Civil dispute.
1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.
3157 SH 19 – Animal complaint.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
16 Oak Trail Rd. – Domestic.
2 Underwood Dr. – Civil dispute.
31 Roberts Ln. – Residential fire.
14 Villa Cir. – Missing person.
1000 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
March 6
John Newman – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Frederick Owens – (2 counts) sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Forrest Heser – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
March 7
Yancey Lett – Aggravated assault of a public servant.
March 8
Cristobal Ortiz – (2nd) DWI, failure to maintain lane, hold over.
Kelvin Walker – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Luis Alba – Public intoxication.
Alfonzo McMillian – Possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Justin Wyatt – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Joyce Martin – Public intoxication.
March 9
Jacob Mendoza – Assault causing bodily injury, burglary of a habitation (Hidalgo County).
Raymond Johnson – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k).
