Huntsville Police Department

March 6 – Day Shift

753 Cline St. – Stolen vehicle.

700 MLK Dr. – Domestic.

1440 Brazos Dr. – Missing person.

1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Theft.

March 6 – Night Shift

3027 SH 30 – Recovered vehicle.

215 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.

March 7 – Day Shift

100 SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

642 Augusta Dr. – Burglary.

26 FM 247 – Child/elder abuse.

1900 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1303 Ave. E – Failure to stop and give information.

1100 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.

March 7 – Night Shift

1220 Ave. E – Assault.

141 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.

March 8 – Day Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

500 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

March 8 – Night Shift

218 Ave. M – Assault.

9 Howard Cir. – Burglary of a habitation.

2455 Montgomery Rd. – Attempted suicide.

500 block Ave. J – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 6

22 FM 1696 W. – Domestic.

2 Tonkawas Dr. – Theft.

27 East Lake Rd. – Animal complaint.

FM 2296/Watson Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle/

104 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

8062 SH 75 S. – Found property.

15 Flynt Rd. – Theft.

675 FM 2550 – Burglary of a residence.

6433 FM 1374 – Disturbance.

March 7

210 Ryan’s Ferry Rd. – Evading arrest.

20 SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

4 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

2272 US 190 – Burglary of a vehicle.

32 Old Waverly Rd. – Domestic.

150 Kalyn Rd. – Loud noise.

64 Wiley Rd. – Loud noise.

82 FM 2693 – Suspicious person.

21 Underwood Dr. – Public intoxication.

March 8

286 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.

28 Roark Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

668 FM 2296 – Harassment.

52 Victoria Ln. – Domestic.

FM 1791/Gazebo St. – Major vehicle wreck.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Civil dispute.

29 Jacob St. – Disturbance.

22 Louellen Rd. – Civil dispute.

1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.

3157 SH 19 – Animal complaint.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

16 Oak Trail Rd. – Domestic.

2 Underwood Dr. – Civil dispute.

31 Roberts Ln. – Residential fire.

14 Villa Cir. – Missing person.

1000 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

March 6

John Newman – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Frederick Owens – (2 counts) sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Forrest Heser – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

March 7

Yancey Lett – Aggravated assault of a public servant.

March 8

Cristobal Ortiz – (2nd) DWI, failure to maintain lane, hold over.

Kelvin Walker – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Luis Alba – Public intoxication.

Alfonzo McMillian – Possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Justin Wyatt – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Joyce Martin – Public intoxication.

March 9

Jacob Mendoza – Assault causing bodily injury, burglary of a habitation (Hidalgo County).

Raymond Johnson – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k).

