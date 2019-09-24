Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 23 – Day Shift

1215 15th St. – Commercial burglary.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

259 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

3000 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sept. 23 – Night Shift

3000 SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1322 Cottonwood Rd. – Theft.

1901 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1546 11th St. – Found property.

2406 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 20

Veterans Memorial Pkwy./SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1144 US 190 – Theft.

30 Allen Dr. – Theft.

134 Rogers Rd. – Civil dispute.

357 FM 1791 N. – Suspicious person.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

181 Duerer Rd. – Terroristic threat.

1746 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

28 Lawrence Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

1207 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.

89 Ashworth Rd. – Domestic.

17 Michael St. – Disturbance.

22 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Residential fire.

Sept. 21

79 Charlotte St. – Sexual assault.

8 Booker Rd. – Domestic.

228 Dogwood Ln. – Civil dispute.

FM 1375 W./FS Rd. 238 – Unattended death.

2700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

500 FM 2821 W. – Missing person.

Johnson Rd./Old Colony Rd. – Assault.

1002 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

89 Pine Oak Ln. – Shots heard.

22 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Residential fire.

Gary St./Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Loud noise.

29 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

Sept. 22

466 Roberts Rd. – Loud noise.

Bishop Rd./FM 1696 W. – Suspicious person.

23 Daniels St. – Theft.

79 Charlotte St. – Civil dispute.

114 Vela Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Kalyn Rd./Wendy Ln. – Loud noise.

Sunset Lake Rd./FM 1374 – Criminal trespass.

123 Piney Point Rd. – Unattended death.

772 Bowden Rd. – Disturbance.

13 Caney Creek Dr. – Domestic.

Sept. 23

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

2869 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

Carolyn St./Sandra Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

150 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Aggravated assault.

3129 FM 980 – Burglary.

168 Booker Rd. – Terroristic threat.

14 Carolyn St. – Criminal trespass.

15 Hilltop Dr. – Criminal trespass.

Hill Top Ln./Sugar Hill Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

100 Dahlia Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

2470 SH 75 N. – Animal bite.

SH 30/Morgan Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 20

Jasmine Williams – Theft of a service (>=$100<$750).

Candice Wright – Theft of property (>=$1,500<20K), hold over.

Ericka Veasey – (3rd or more) DWI.

Willie Booker – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750), failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.

Sept. 21

No reports.

Sept. 22

Noah Brock – DUI.

Roy Kuykendall – Public intoxication.

Demond Mouton Jr. – Public intoxication.

Mason Sartin – Public intoxication.

Grady Lummus – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Jeffrey Hammer – Assault causing bodily injury.

Demond Mouton Jr. – Criminal trespass.

Loren Bayda – Public intoxication.

Sept. 23

Maxwell Brundrett – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, public intoxication.

Seth Kennedy – Possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Arroyo – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jason Cotright – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Javonte Dosia – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Siera White – Theft (Montgomery County).

William Viands – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Jones – Public intoxication.

Sept. 24

Monique Myers – Loud noise, resisting arrest.

Daniel Cazort – (2nd) DWI.

Christina Thomas – Public intoxication.

Loretta Watts – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Charisma Harrison – Theft of a service (>=$750<$2,500).

