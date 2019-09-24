Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 23 – Day Shift
1215 15th St. – Commercial burglary.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
259 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
3000 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sept. 23 – Night Shift
3000 SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1322 Cottonwood Rd. – Theft.
1901 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1546 11th St. – Found property.
2406 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 20
Veterans Memorial Pkwy./SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1144 US 190 – Theft.
30 Allen Dr. – Theft.
134 Rogers Rd. – Civil dispute.
357 FM 1791 N. – Suspicious person.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
181 Duerer Rd. – Terroristic threat.
1746 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
28 Lawrence Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
1207 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.
89 Ashworth Rd. – Domestic.
17 Michael St. – Disturbance.
22 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Residential fire.
Sept. 21
79 Charlotte St. – Sexual assault.
8 Booker Rd. – Domestic.
228 Dogwood Ln. – Civil dispute.
FM 1375 W./FS Rd. 238 – Unattended death.
2700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
500 FM 2821 W. – Missing person.
Johnson Rd./Old Colony Rd. – Assault.
1002 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
89 Pine Oak Ln. – Shots heard.
22 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Residential fire.
Gary St./Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Loud noise.
29 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
Sept. 22
466 Roberts Rd. – Loud noise.
Bishop Rd./FM 1696 W. – Suspicious person.
23 Daniels St. – Theft.
79 Charlotte St. – Civil dispute.
114 Vela Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Kalyn Rd./Wendy Ln. – Loud noise.
Sunset Lake Rd./FM 1374 – Criminal trespass.
123 Piney Point Rd. – Unattended death.
772 Bowden Rd. – Disturbance.
13 Caney Creek Dr. – Domestic.
Sept. 23
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
2869 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
Carolyn St./Sandra Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
150 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Aggravated assault.
3129 FM 980 – Burglary.
168 Booker Rd. – Terroristic threat.
14 Carolyn St. – Criminal trespass.
15 Hilltop Dr. – Criminal trespass.
Hill Top Ln./Sugar Hill Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
100 Dahlia Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
2470 SH 75 N. – Animal bite.
SH 30/Morgan Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 20
Jasmine Williams – Theft of a service (>=$100<$750).
Candice Wright – Theft of property (>=$1,500<20K), hold over.
Ericka Veasey – (3rd or more) DWI.
Willie Booker – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750), failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Sept. 21
No reports.
Sept. 22
Noah Brock – DUI.
Roy Kuykendall – Public intoxication.
Demond Mouton Jr. – Public intoxication.
Mason Sartin – Public intoxication.
Grady Lummus – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Jeffrey Hammer – Assault causing bodily injury.
Demond Mouton Jr. – Criminal trespass.
Loren Bayda – Public intoxication.
Sept. 23
Maxwell Brundrett – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, public intoxication.
Seth Kennedy – Possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Juan Arroyo – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jason Cotright – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Javonte Dosia – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Siera White – Theft (Montgomery County).
William Viands – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Jones – Public intoxication.
Sept. 24
Monique Myers – Loud noise, resisting arrest.
Daniel Cazort – (2nd) DWI.
Christina Thomas – Public intoxication.
Loretta Watts – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Charisma Harrison – Theft of a service (>=$750<$2,500).
