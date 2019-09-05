Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 4 – Day Shift

Bearkat Blvd./Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2000 Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual assault.

2730 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Ave. S/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1569 11th St. – Theft.

Sept. 4 – Night Shift

3149 Clay Cir. – Criminal mischief.

11th St./Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.

11 Montgomery Rd. – Disturbance.

141 IH 45 S. – Assault.

7 Elks Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 4

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics, theft.

200 FM 3478 – Animal abuse.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Residential fire.

18 Underwood Dr. – Criminal trespass.

50 Harold Cir. – Domestic.

57 Wood Farm Rd. – Domestic.

Wallace Rd./Raintree St. – Loud noise.

1600 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

91 Hill Top Rd. – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 4

Derrian Smith – Credit card abuse.

Dereme Reed – Fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayden Stanford – (2 counts) aggravated robbery, hold over.

Lloyd Archie – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Ronald Beck – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.

Gwendolyn Jordan – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 5

James Yeager – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Tags