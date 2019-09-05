Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 4 – Day Shift
Bearkat Blvd./Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2000 Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual assault.
2730 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Ave. S/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1569 11th St. – Theft.
Sept. 4 – Night Shift
3149 Clay Cir. – Criminal mischief.
11th St./Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.
11 Montgomery Rd. – Disturbance.
141 IH 45 S. – Assault.
7 Elks Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 4
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics, theft.
200 FM 3478 – Animal abuse.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Residential fire.
18 Underwood Dr. – Criminal trespass.
50 Harold Cir. – Domestic.
57 Wood Farm Rd. – Domestic.
Wallace Rd./Raintree St. – Loud noise.
1600 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
91 Hill Top Rd. – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 4
Derrian Smith – Credit card abuse.
Dereme Reed – Fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hayden Stanford – (2 counts) aggravated robbery, hold over.
Lloyd Archie – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Ronald Beck – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.
Gwendolyn Jordan – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 5
James Yeager – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
