Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 28 – Day Shift

626 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.

266 FM 247 – Forgery.

US 190/Geneva Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1702 11th St. – Theft.

1700 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.

500 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2705 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Windridge Ln./Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

Feb. 28 – Night Shift

1500 SH 30 E. – Sexual assault.

Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

11th St./Ray Black Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Milam St./Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.

1700 Ave. O – Sexual assault.

2309 Lake Rd. – Theft.

260 SH 75 N. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Feb. 29 – Day Shift

1000 block SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

1000 block US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.

1200 block 17th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Feb. 29 – Night Shift

1702 11th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

901 Ave. H – Domestic.

1548 11th St. – Theft.

March 1 – Day Shift

2103 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

918 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

March 1 – Night Shift

259 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1005 Lake Rd. – Stolen vehicle.

3925 Timberwood Ln. – Runaway.

63 Montgomery Rd. – Aggravated assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 28

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 28

No reports provided.

