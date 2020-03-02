Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 28 – Day Shift
626 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.
266 FM 247 – Forgery.
US 190/Geneva Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1702 11th St. – Theft.
1700 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.
500 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2705 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Windridge Ln./Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
Feb. 28 – Night Shift
1500 SH 30 E. – Sexual assault.
Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
11th St./Ray Black Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Milam St./Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.
1700 Ave. O – Sexual assault.
2309 Lake Rd. – Theft.
260 SH 75 N. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Feb. 29 – Day Shift
1000 block SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
1000 block US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.
1200 block 17th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Feb. 29 – Night Shift
1702 11th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
901 Ave. H – Domestic.
1548 11th St. – Theft.
March 1 – Day Shift
2103 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
918 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
March 1 – Night Shift
259 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1005 Lake Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
3925 Timberwood Ln. – Runaway.
63 Montgomery Rd. – Aggravated assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 28
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 28
No reports provided.
