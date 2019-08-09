Huntsville Police Department
August 8 – Day Shift
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.
7201 Lake Rd. – Assault.
August 8 – Night Shift
2628 Milam St. – Theft.
500 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
40 SH 75 N. – Theft of service.
IH 45 S./PR 40 – Display of firearm.
3005 SH 30 – Criminal mischief.
2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
2615 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1000 Trinity Cutoff – Harassment.
3 White Cir. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 8
1600 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
27 Randall Driscoll Rd. – Theft.
390 Tommy Edwards Dr. – Civil dispute.
IH 45 S./PR 40 – Disturbance.
460 Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
31 Pine Ave. – Overdose.
Wood Farm Rd./Jamie Burleson – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
August 8
Cedric James – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Carnell Murrell Jr. – Driving with suspended license, failure to appear.
Joseph Maxey – Driving with invalid license, displaying fictitious vehicle registration.
Morgan Middleton – Expired registration, failure to present proof of insurance, driving with invalid license, failure to appear.
August 9
Lakeytria Sparks – Public intoxication.
Jesse Lawlis – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerren Jones – Public intoxication.
Vianne Whitt – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.