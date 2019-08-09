Huntsville Police Department

August 8 – Day Shift

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.

7201 Lake Rd. – Assault.

August 8 – Night Shift

2628 Milam St. – Theft.

500 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

40 SH 75 N. – Theft of service.

IH 45 S./PR 40 – Display of firearm.

3005 SH 30 – Criminal mischief.

2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

2615 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1000 Trinity Cutoff – Harassment.

3 White Cir. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 8

1600 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

27 Randall Driscoll Rd. – Theft.

390 Tommy Edwards Dr. – Civil dispute.

IH 45 S./PR 40 – Disturbance.

460 Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

31 Pine Ave. – Overdose.

Wood Farm Rd./Jamie Burleson – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

August 8

Cedric James – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Carnell Murrell Jr. – Driving with suspended license, failure to appear.

Joseph Maxey – Driving with invalid license, displaying fictitious vehicle registration.

Morgan Middleton – Expired registration, failure to present proof of insurance, driving with invalid license, failure to appear.

August 9

Lakeytria Sparks – Public intoxication.

Jesse Lawlis – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerren Jones – Public intoxication.

Vianne Whitt – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

