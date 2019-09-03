Huntsville Police Department

August 30 – Day Shift

257 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

300 SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2600 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3773 Montgomery Rd. – Suspicious incident.

August 30 – Night Shift

No reports.

August 31 – Day Shift

1720 11th St. – Theft.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Lake Rd./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2530 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

August 31 – Night Shift

SH 75 N./FM 2821 W. – Major vehicle wreck.

431 7th St. – Domestic.

Sept. 1 – Day Shift

No reports.

Sept. 1 – Night Shift

1702 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1024 12th St. – Assault.

Sept. 2 – Day Shift

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic dispute.

1302 Nottingham Dr. – Simple assault.

1701 Essex Blvd. – Unattended death.

1324 SH 75 N. – Livestock theft.

Sept. 2 – Night Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Pine Shadows Dr./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1300 Ave. C – Minor vehicle wreck.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

3 21st St. – Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 30

2312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Robbery.

61 Ripple Creek Dr. – Suspicious person.

9 East Fork Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

4803 SH 30 – Civil dispute.

155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Loud noise.

46 Fisherman’s Trail – Burglary in progress.

14 Kickapoo Dr. – Suspicious person.

Duke Rd./Obaya Ln. – Loud noise.

1239 FM 1696 W. – Suspicious vehicle.

August 31

13 Raintree St. – Civil dispute.

SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Minor vehicle wreck.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

277 Hawthorne Rd. – Criminal mischief.

1231 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

14 Jameson Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

800 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

200 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

Sept. 1

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

86 Oak Hill Dr. – Domestic.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

Fisherman’s Trail/Bluebird Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

64 Willey Rd. – Shots heard.

Louellen Rd./US 190 – Outside fire.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Fight in progress.

51 Louis Grant Rd. – Criminal mischief.

125 Pavey Cir. – Domestic.

2543 SH 75 N. – Assault.

1 Kagle Rd. – Disturbance.

FM 980/Lakeland Rd. – Shots heard.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

160 Cotton Rd. – Loud noise.

102 Palisade Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

Sept. 2

1608 SH 75 N. – Residential fire.

1902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

102 Wood Farm Rd. – Animal complaint.

3100 IH 45 N. – Domestic in progress.

111 Sunrise Loop – Theft.

18 Underwood Dr. – Domestic.

813 SH 150 E. – Robbery.

156 Ranch Rd. – Domestic.

2211 US 190 – Criminal trespass.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious person.

11 Jackson Rd. – Outside fire.

87 Ellisor Rd. – Assault.

Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd./Bowden Rd. – Criminal trespass.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

40 Autumn Way – Suspicious noise.

Walker County Jail docket

August 30

John Newman – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Taylor Smith – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Heath Bates – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Christopher James – Burglary of a habitation.

August 31

Miklos Hecker – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint.

Sept. 1

Jermie Mason – Interfering with public duties.

Eric Mills – DWI with a child.

Jasper Fell – Public intoxication.

Frederick Brown – Assault of family/household member, evading arrest.

Cade Korton – Public intoxication.

Jesus Quintana – Public intoxication.

Randy Martinez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery of a financial instrument against the elderly.

Traveon Arnold – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, terroristic threat (Jefferson County, Ark.), theft, prohibited weapon.

Christian Vaugeois – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

William Bohanon – Disorderly conduct.

Ray Smith – Graffiti (>=$750<$2,500).

Anthony Soriano – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), unlawful carry of a weapon.

Gabriel Morales – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), unlawful carry of a weapon.

Brandon McBay – Possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, no insurance.

Timon Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Sept. 2

Emily Hoot – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, (3 counts) failure to appear, no proof of financial responsibility, parking in fire lane.

Patrick Edwards – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Harris County), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, aggravated robbery (Harris County).

Robert Kyle – DWI.

Ginita Neopaney – DWI.

James Dudley – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), unlawful carry of a weapon.

Kristiana Smith – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Laquianta Randolph – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Joshua Isbell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Juan Contreras – Tampering with physical evidence.

Billy Spencer II – (2 counts) failure to display financial responsibility, (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) driving with invalid license, expired registration, failure to stop and give information.

Regelio Valles – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Sept. 3

David Whitaker Jr. – Credit card abuse.

Ashley Harvey – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jalen Fance – Public intoxication.

Thomas Zepeda – Assault causing bodily injury.

 

