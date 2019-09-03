Huntsville Police Department
August 30 – Day Shift
257 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
300 SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2600 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3773 Montgomery Rd. – Suspicious incident.
August 30 – Night Shift
No reports.
August 31 – Day Shift
1720 11th St. – Theft.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Lake Rd./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2530 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
August 31 – Night Shift
SH 75 N./FM 2821 W. – Major vehicle wreck.
431 7th St. – Domestic.
Sept. 1 – Day Shift
No reports.
Sept. 1 – Night Shift
1702 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1024 12th St. – Assault.
Sept. 2 – Day Shift
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic dispute.
1302 Nottingham Dr. – Simple assault.
1701 Essex Blvd. – Unattended death.
1324 SH 75 N. – Livestock theft.
Sept. 2 – Night Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Pine Shadows Dr./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1300 Ave. C – Minor vehicle wreck.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
3 21st St. – Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 30
2312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Robbery.
61 Ripple Creek Dr. – Suspicious person.
9 East Fork Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
4803 SH 30 – Civil dispute.
155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Loud noise.
46 Fisherman’s Trail – Burglary in progress.
14 Kickapoo Dr. – Suspicious person.
Duke Rd./Obaya Ln. – Loud noise.
1239 FM 1696 W. – Suspicious vehicle.
August 31
13 Raintree St. – Civil dispute.
SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Minor vehicle wreck.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
277 Hawthorne Rd. – Criminal mischief.
1231 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
14 Jameson Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
800 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
200 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
Sept. 1
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
86 Oak Hill Dr. – Domestic.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
Fisherman’s Trail/Bluebird Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
64 Willey Rd. – Shots heard.
Louellen Rd./US 190 – Outside fire.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Fight in progress.
51 Louis Grant Rd. – Criminal mischief.
125 Pavey Cir. – Domestic.
2543 SH 75 N. – Assault.
1 Kagle Rd. – Disturbance.
FM 980/Lakeland Rd. – Shots heard.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
160 Cotton Rd. – Loud noise.
102 Palisade Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
Sept. 2
1608 SH 75 N. – Residential fire.
1902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
102 Wood Farm Rd. – Animal complaint.
3100 IH 45 N. – Domestic in progress.
111 Sunrise Loop – Theft.
18 Underwood Dr. – Domestic.
813 SH 150 E. – Robbery.
156 Ranch Rd. – Domestic.
2211 US 190 – Criminal trespass.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious person.
11 Jackson Rd. – Outside fire.
87 Ellisor Rd. – Assault.
Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd./Bowden Rd. – Criminal trespass.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
40 Autumn Way – Suspicious noise.
Walker County Jail docket
August 30
John Newman – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Taylor Smith – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Heath Bates – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Christopher James – Burglary of a habitation.
August 31
Miklos Hecker – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint.
Sept. 1
Jermie Mason – Interfering with public duties.
Eric Mills – DWI with a child.
Jasper Fell – Public intoxication.
Frederick Brown – Assault of family/household member, evading arrest.
Cade Korton – Public intoxication.
Jesus Quintana – Public intoxication.
Randy Martinez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery of a financial instrument against the elderly.
Traveon Arnold – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, terroristic threat (Jefferson County, Ark.), theft, prohibited weapon.
Christian Vaugeois – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
William Bohanon – Disorderly conduct.
Ray Smith – Graffiti (>=$750<$2,500).
Anthony Soriano – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), unlawful carry of a weapon.
Gabriel Morales – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), unlawful carry of a weapon.
Brandon McBay – Possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, no insurance.
Timon Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Sept. 2
Emily Hoot – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, (3 counts) failure to appear, no proof of financial responsibility, parking in fire lane.
Patrick Edwards – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Harris County), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, aggravated robbery (Harris County).
Robert Kyle – DWI.
Ginita Neopaney – DWI.
James Dudley – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), unlawful carry of a weapon.
Kristiana Smith – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Laquianta Randolph – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Joshua Isbell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Juan Contreras – Tampering with physical evidence.
Billy Spencer II – (2 counts) failure to display financial responsibility, (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) driving with invalid license, expired registration, failure to stop and give information.
Regelio Valles – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Sept. 3
David Whitaker Jr. – Credit card abuse.
Ashley Harvey – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jalen Fance – Public intoxication.
Thomas Zepeda – Assault causing bodily injury.
