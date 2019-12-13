Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 12 – Day Shift

2821 Lake Rd. – Assault.

Sycamore Ave./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 12 – Night Shift

8100 SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

1500 block 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 12

14 Villa Cir. – Animal complaint.

27 Calvary Rd. – Shots heard.

Didlake Rd./SH 30 – Animal complaint.

1 Julie Beth St. – Disturbance.

Lula Dr./Carolyn St. – Burglary of a residence.

35 Hughes Rd. – Civil dispute.

2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.

58 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.

1726 IH 45 N. – Criminal mischief.

30 Wood Farm Rd. – Person with a weapon.

13 Chandlers Way – Terroristic threat.

1700 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

993 FM 1791 – Residential fire.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 12

Ryan Knight – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g).

Darius O’Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), failure to comply with sex offender registry, evading.

Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.

Bridgette Wilson – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Jorge Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=400g).

Frank Wiley Jr. – Injury to child/disabled person.

Jesus Quintana – Public intoxication.

Dec. 13

Haven Reitz – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jessica Angel – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=400g).

James Williams – (2 counts) burglary of a building, theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Melih Ergun – Public intoxication.

Tags