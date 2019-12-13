Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 12 – Day Shift
2821 Lake Rd. – Assault.
Sycamore Ave./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 12 – Night Shift
8100 SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
1500 block 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 12
14 Villa Cir. – Animal complaint.
27 Calvary Rd. – Shots heard.
Didlake Rd./SH 30 – Animal complaint.
1 Julie Beth St. – Disturbance.
Lula Dr./Carolyn St. – Burglary of a residence.
35 Hughes Rd. – Civil dispute.
2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.
58 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.
1726 IH 45 N. – Criminal mischief.
30 Wood Farm Rd. – Person with a weapon.
13 Chandlers Way – Terroristic threat.
1700 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
993 FM 1791 – Residential fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 12
Ryan Knight – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g).
Darius O’Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), failure to comply with sex offender registry, evading.
Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.
Bridgette Wilson – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Jorge Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=400g).
Frank Wiley Jr. – Injury to child/disabled person.
Jesus Quintana – Public intoxication.
Dec. 13
Haven Reitz – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jessica Angel – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=400g).
James Williams – (2 counts) burglary of a building, theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Melih Ergun – Public intoxication.
