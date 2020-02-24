Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 21 – Day Shift

216 Elmwood St. – Domestic.

9 Howard Cir. – Stolen vehicle.

340 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

100 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

15th St./Ave. O – Evading arrest.

2830 Lake Rd. – Theft.

Feb. 21 – Night Shift

515 FM 2821 – Runaway.

2000 Sycamore Ave. – Harassment.

125 Yegua Rd. – Criminal mischief.

Feb. 22 – Day Shift

310 Ave. J – Criminal mischief.

1720 11th St. – Theft.

1200 10th St. – Domestic.

SH 75 S./Evelyn Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.

281 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2921 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.

Feb. 22 – Night Shift

1100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Feb. 23 – Day Shift

No reports.

Feb. 23 – Night Shift

4020 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 21

2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.

Lake Falls Dr./Thomas Spur – Person with a weapon.

5 Southwood Forest Rd. – Loud noise.

793 FM 2989 – Stolen vehicle.

84 Haas Rd. – Disorderly conduct.

70 Paisano Ln. – Civil dispute.

211 Highland Dr. – Civil dispute.

168 Booker Rd. – Theft.

2502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

9 Delaware Rd. – Criminal trespass.

46 Robinson Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Feb. 22

14 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.

US 190/FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/Kalyn Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

63 Oak Ridge – Civil dispute.

841 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal mischief.

925 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

655 FM 2821 W. – Disturbance.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

Rim Rock Rd./Lonestar Rd. – Wilderness rescue.

3 Lakeview Ln. – Loud noise.

405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. – Loud noise.

Feb. 23

40 Frank Cloud Rd. – Domestic.

7 Briana Way – Suspicious vehicle.

309 Wood Farm Rd. – Harassment.

313 FM 3478 – Child or Elderly abuse.

355 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

60 Hickory Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

1683 US 190 – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 21

Cody Hampton – Burglary of a habitation.

Anthony Scott – Theft from a person.

Anthony Mitchell – Driving with an invalid license, bail jumping.

Nicholas Dyess – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Jessie Moore – Murder.

Feb. 22

Danial Myers – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.

Feb. 23

Matthew Spinks – Assault by contact, assault causing bodily injury.

Christopher Wise – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keion Randle – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Raul Martinez Alvarez – Fleeing a police officer, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Feb. 24

Chandler Nicholas – Theft of a firearm (Trinity County).

