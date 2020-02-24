Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 21 – Day Shift
216 Elmwood St. – Domestic.
9 Howard Cir. – Stolen vehicle.
340 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
100 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
15th St./Ave. O – Evading arrest.
2830 Lake Rd. – Theft.
Feb. 21 – Night Shift
515 FM 2821 – Runaway.
2000 Sycamore Ave. – Harassment.
125 Yegua Rd. – Criminal mischief.
Feb. 22 – Day Shift
310 Ave. J – Criminal mischief.
1720 11th St. – Theft.
1200 10th St. – Domestic.
SH 75 S./Evelyn Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.
281 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2921 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.
Feb. 22 – Night Shift
1100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Feb. 23 – Day Shift
No reports.
Feb. 23 – Night Shift
4020 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 21
2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.
Lake Falls Dr./Thomas Spur – Person with a weapon.
5 Southwood Forest Rd. – Loud noise.
793 FM 2989 – Stolen vehicle.
84 Haas Rd. – Disorderly conduct.
70 Paisano Ln. – Civil dispute.
211 Highland Dr. – Civil dispute.
168 Booker Rd. – Theft.
2502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
9 Delaware Rd. – Criminal trespass.
46 Robinson Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Feb. 22
14 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.
US 190/FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/Kalyn Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
63 Oak Ridge – Civil dispute.
841 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal mischief.
925 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
655 FM 2821 W. – Disturbance.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
Rim Rock Rd./Lonestar Rd. – Wilderness rescue.
3 Lakeview Ln. – Loud noise.
405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. – Loud noise.
Feb. 23
40 Frank Cloud Rd. – Domestic.
7 Briana Way – Suspicious vehicle.
309 Wood Farm Rd. – Harassment.
313 FM 3478 – Child or Elderly abuse.
355 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
60 Hickory Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
1683 US 190 – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 21
Cody Hampton – Burglary of a habitation.
Anthony Scott – Theft from a person.
Anthony Mitchell – Driving with an invalid license, bail jumping.
Nicholas Dyess – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Jessie Moore – Murder.
Feb. 22
Danial Myers – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.
Feb. 23
Matthew Spinks – Assault by contact, assault causing bodily injury.
Christopher Wise – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keion Randle – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Raul Martinez Alvarez – Fleeing a police officer, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Feb. 24
Chandler Nicholas – Theft of a firearm (Trinity County).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.