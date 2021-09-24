Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 22
11th Street/ SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
207 IH-45 — Theft.
100 blk. Pine Hill Rd. — Unattended death.
700 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
2201 Bobby K. Marks — Theft.
1400 Nottingham Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1351 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 22
13 Pine Lake Ln. — Criminal trespass.
918 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
53 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 22
Oscar D. Quintanilla — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Trey C. Wickersham — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaden L. Crossland — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Dawayne L. Morning — Theft.
Alexis J. Henry — Possession of a controlled substance.
William C. Hearne — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Amanda E. Riles — Injury to child/ elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.