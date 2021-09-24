Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 22

11th Street/ SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

207 IH-45 — Theft.

100 blk. Pine Hill Rd. — Unattended death.

700 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

2201 Bobby K. Marks — Theft.

1400 Nottingham Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1351 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 22

13 Pine Lake Ln. — Criminal trespass.

918 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

53 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 22

Oscar D. Quintanilla — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Trey C. Wickersham — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

Jaden L. Crossland — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Dawayne L. Morning — Theft.

Alexis J. Henry — Possession of a controlled substance.

William C. Hearne — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Amanda E. Riles — Injury to child/ elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury. 

